CLARKSVILLE — There is a new eating establishment in town. Shirley Moore Calahan and Sheryln Moore Scott officially started living their dream when they opened the doors at Bo & Chris’s Place at 221 N. Walnut St. on Nov. 16 with a ribbon cutting ceremony.
It’s cooking that has always been a tradition for the Moore family in Clarksville. The new owners’ and operators’ parents, Robert “Bo” Moore, now deceased, and his wife Christine, had to cook often over the years with 10 children in the house to feed. Both of them had a passion for cooking. Now, with Christine moving along in age, the two sisters plan to keep the tradition alive.
But with the opening of the new restaurant, the cooking experience is being taken to another level.
“As our parents got older, we started cooking and baking little stuff at work, on our jobs. People just wanted us to fix things, so we continued to fix food for them, and we started loving to do it,” Sheryl said. “Our goal was to be business owners and open up a restaurant, so this is our year.”
The Moores’ also have been involved in a local area catering service in recent years.
Following the grand opening, actual business operation for profit didn’t get underway until the evening hours as a large number of family members and friends spent time prior to actual menu service giving to the community by participating in the Moore’s third annual pre-Thanksgiving feeding. Senior citizens who arrived received their dinner free of charge, while the cost for others to eat was only $5, according to Sheryl.
“Bo & Chris’s — my nephew came up with that name. Mom and Dad always cooked. Mama would do the desserts every day, and with 10 kids you had to cook every day. So, we just sat and watched our mom and dad cook,” Shirley said. “You see our menu items — those names on the menu come from family names.”
Shirley says she’s excited about the adventure they’ve undertaken, and that she was pleased with their first day of operation, during which the establishment was always packed with customers.
“This evening has been amazing, and very busy. It has been fun, and we’ve met a lot of people, and it just felt like everybody was relaxed, and enjoying the evening,” Shirley said.
Inside the restaurant, guests will continue to be entertained through music from a DJ, and through watching TVs that also line the walls for viewing pleasure. Staff members provided service to customers Nov. 16 wearing T-shirts and aprons in red and black.
The restaurant will have five employees in the beginning, and will open on Fridays and Saturdays from 5. until 10 p.m. It will be open at times on Sundays from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Occasionally the facility will open on Saturday mornings for breakfast.
The menu on Nov. 16 featured chicken and waffles, fish baskets, chicken strip baskets and hamburgers, and non-alcoholic beverages. The owners said the menu will be different from week to week, and the plan is to have a suggestion box for meal ideas. Southern, home-cooked food will definitely play an important role in future menus.
Lyntrevion Scott is involved in marketing through print, and social media for the restaurant. He said he was very pleased with the first day of operation. He believes the people of Clarksville will find their experience there to be very different from what they’ve been accustomed to. And, he said, the eating establishment will turn out to be something great in the community.
“My big thing is professionalism, and I try to teach everybody that since we’re going to be in business,” said Lyntrevion, who is Sheryl’s son. “And having my grandmother (Christine Moore) here helping out means a lot to me.”
With the sisters cooking for years, a lot of customers already knew what to expect. During the first evening of service, positive comments were heard throughout the building concerning the food and service. The sisters are envisioning the restaurant becoming big business, with area residents coming in to eat and fellowship in a positive environment.
