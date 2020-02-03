TEXARKANA —The 6th District Appeals Court here has denied the appeal of William Charles Gaffney Jr., 20, of Paris.
A Lamar County jury in August 2019 convicted Gaffney of possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana and gave him 30 days in county jail and one year probation in a trial before Lamar County Judge Brandon Bell.
In his appeal, Gaffney challenged the evidence supporting his conviction, according to court records. A Paris police officer stopped Gaffney because of an expired license plate. The officer smelled marijuana and asked Gaffney to step out of his vehicle. Another officer talked with Gaffney as the first officer did a consent search of the vehicle, where he found nothing.
“(The officer) testified that he noticed Gaffney was not opening his mouth all the way as he talked and that he could smell a strong odor of marijuana
coming from Gaffney,” the court’s opinion states. When the officer asked Gaffney to open his mouth, the officer saw marijuana in his mouth, teeth and saliva.
Recordings from body cameras confirmed officers testimony, according to the opinion.
Gaffney argued because neither the substance nor his blood were tested, he contends the state did not prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the substance was marijuana.
“We disagree,” the opinion states. “We find that this evidence was legally sufficient to support the jury’s determination that the substance possessed by Gffney was marijuana. We overrule Gaffney’s sole issue.”
