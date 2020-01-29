Area residents interested in the work of Lamar County’s lead natural resources and soil and water conservation agencies are invited to a meeting Feb. 12 at the Lamar County Fairgrounds, 570 E. Center St.
The FY20 Local Working Group meeting of the county’s U.S. Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation Service and the Lamar Soil and Water Conservation District is scheduled from 9 to 11 a.m. in Building B at the fairgrounds.
“The purpose of this annual LWG meeting is to set local conservation priorities and bring conservation stakeholders together to discuss conservation topics and issues relevant to helping Lamar County farmers and ranchers better conserve on-farm natural resources,” team leader Steve Smith of the county’s conservation service said in a press release.
Attendees will be updated on recent conservation efforts and will be given the opportunity to provide input to help guide future conservation activities, Smith said.
Through regular identification of conservation opportunities, effective Farm Bill investment can continue to benefit Lamar County, according to Smith.
“Farmers, ranchers, conservationists, and others interested in obtaining federal technical and financial assistance to improve private land in Lamar County are invited to participate,” Smith said.
According to the Natural Resources Conservation Service website, local working group responsibilities include the following:
- Identifying the greatest conservation needs in the conservation district;
- prioritizing the conservation needs that can be addressed by USDA programs;
- recommending USDA conservation program application and funding criteria and focus of NRCS funding efforts;
- assisting NRCS with public outreach and information efforts; and
- providing recommendations to the NRCS State Technical Advisory Committee based on resource data.
The meeting will cover agency programs, and will provide one continuing education unit from the Lamar County Agent on Pesticide Application and Labels.
For further information, contact Smith at 903 -784-6679 Ext. 3 or visit the NRS Web site at http://www.tx.nrcs.usda.gov/.
