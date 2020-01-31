As more and more Texas churches grow concerned about the safety of their congregants, many are turning to training to identify and prevent potential threats.
In the wake of shootings like those seen in White Settlement and Sutherland Springs, interest has spiked in security resourcing. Capt. Danny Huff works with local churches, offering security consultations and ministry team training. Whenever an act of mass violence is committed at a religious location, his phone starts to ring.
“Every time you have a church shooting that gets some publicity, the interest kicks up,” he said. “Because (White Settlement) was captured over there on their Facebook Live thing — that sort of video is out there for people to see — people are interested, they’re thinking about it again.”
Huff works with church leadership to create specific strategies for everything from active shooters to lost children. While most people are most concerned about acts of violence, he urges leaders to consider a wide variety of scenarios.
Above all, he encourages team members to be active without being a distraction.
“You’re there to allow people to come and to worship without any fear, without any distractions,” he said. “If you’re like, ‘Man, nothing ever happens. I don’t know why we need the security people’ — well, that’s what you want. You want it to be boring. You want there to be no event. And if there’s no event, you did a good job.”
Huff’s class also addresses firearm safety. After the shooting in White Settlement, Texas officials praised state gun laws, including a 2019 measure that supported licensed handgun holders to carry in places of worship unless banned by the facility. Even President Donald Trump chimed in, tweeting, “Lives were saved by these heroes, and Texas laws allowing them to carry arms!”
That law was passed in the aftermath of the deadliest mass shooting in Texas history in 2017 at Sutherland Springs, where a man killed more than two dozen people before killing himself.
Huff, who has 30 years of law enforcement experience, said he doesn’t encourage people to carry — but he doesn’t discourage it either.
“I try to tell the groups that I talk to that most of these threats can be handled without gun-to-gun,” Huff said. “I just try to stress to people that just because there’s a threat or situation at the church doesn’t mean that a gun is a solution. It may be the solution. But you have to be very disciplined about knowing whether or not that’s the proper response and the safest response.”
Huff said most people with a license to carry are not very good shots and do not practice frequently enough.
“Because most of us don’t live a life filled with stress and having to make an instant decision, it’s very unlikely that an average shooter can make a very successful shot in a crowded place without the danger of missing,” Huff said. “If you miss and you hit a concrete wall, that’s fine. But if you miss and hit a 5-year-old kid…”
Still, he doesn’t deny the effectiveness of security volunteers’ gun use at White Settlement.
“I don’t take anything away from what (Jack Wilson) did. He made a very exact shot,” Huff said. “That wouldn’t be an easy thing for him, for anybody to do. So had he not taken that shot? I don’t have any doubt other people would have been killed, seriously injured.”
Other churches across Texas are enrolling in similar courses. From megachurches with thousands of attendees to rural locations with 100 congregants, signups are increasing. Programs range from private schools to individual consultations. Some offer state certifications.
Unfortunately, acts of violence at houses of worship are nothing new, Huff said. He also anticipates there will be more.
“We do not know, of course, where there’s going to be another violent attack at a church. If we did, we would prevent it, but we don’t know,” he said. “Question that I ask people is, ‘what are you going to do if it’s in your church?’”
