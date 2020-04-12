A day ahead of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s decision to close public schools until at least May 4, Texas Education Agency established guidelines that require schools to provide distance education.
Districts immediately went to work to provide both online and paper-based packets to provide continuous learning for all students.
“Each district has the authority to adopt its own grading policy,” the TEA directive issued March 30 states. “Educators should try to focus on getting sufficient information to determine levels of proficiency for students to ensure they are prepared to be academically successful moving into the next school year.”
Documentation is key, according to the state agency.
“Schools should attempt to retain some documentation that instruction is happening,” the directive states.
Options to consider include the following.
Districts may choose to delay recording of grades for a short time (e.g. the first week of implementation of remote learning) to allow students and teachers time to transition to a different method for teaching and learning.
Districts may opt to record fewer grades than they would if school were open. However, educators should ensure they are able to monitor student progress through some means.
Campuses/teachers may choose to require minimum/maximum number of assignments for which grades will be recorded.
Districts may choose to provide self-addressed, stamped envelopes for students to return specific assignments for grading.
Families who have mobile devices including cell phones and tablets may be able to take photographs of completed work and send the photos back to teachers for review and/or for grading.
Districts may wish to implement a pass/fail approach to grading certain assignments.
Districts/campuses may provide assignments for student completion with prompt feedback from the
teacher but choose not record grades for assignments.
Graduation requirements
Because TEA canceled STAAR testing for spring 2020, required performance on end-of-course examinations, seniors who have not yet met assessment requirements for graduation may be eligible to graduate as a result of a district-level individual graduation committee level. The directive states committees must determine if a student has met all other graduation requirements and are to assign remedial work for failed end-of-course exams and provide resources.
An individual graduate committee is to consist of the principal or principal’s designee; the teacher of each course on which the student failed to perform successfully; the department chair of lead teacher supervising the teacher of the end of course, and either the student’s parent of guardian or person standing in parental relation; a designated advocate; or the student if the student is at least 18 years old or is an emancipated minor.
