North Lamar ISD nurse Shanon Erickson told the students at Love Civic Center pavilion to stretch their muscles while in the background parents talked and music played.
Delilah Fehr said she was there “because it’s fun.”
Elementary school students from around Lamar County gathered Monday afternoon for the 11th annual Kids Marathon, hosted by the Lamar County Coalition of Education, Business and Industry.
The students and some of the parents started their 26.2-mile journey over one mile of Trail de Paris.
After finishing their first mile, each student received a travel log so they could keep up with their progress.
The event is a way to improve the health of the community and is offered free to any student in Lamar County in kindergarten through sixth grade.
“The event is designed to encourage students to run a marathon, which is 26.2 miles, over the course of eight weeks,” program coordinator Sabrina Rosson said.
“The primary goal is to encourage children to become more physically active.”
Rosson said more than 193 students signed up online before she came up to the pavilion, and some signed up on site, so participation in this year’s event is over 200 students.
Hank Gordon said it was his first time at the event, but he was ready.
“I’ve never been before,” he said.
Delilah Fehr’s brother said he wanted to do it.
“Because I like to run,” Mason Fehr said.
Their mother, Judy, said both of them participated in the event last year and enjoyed it.
The event is sponsored this year by Physical Therapy Clinic of Paris, Print Works, Health 4U, Paris Junior College, Pickle Printing, United Way of Lamar County, the Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Service, the Lamar-Delta County Medical Association and the City of Paris.
