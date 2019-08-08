After experiencing years of infertility and miscarriages, a former Paris resident and her husband began Heart’s Like Hannah’s infertility and loss ministry in Weatherford. The couple returns to Paris on Sunday to share their story and hopefully to begin a Paris support group.
Wade and Britni Julian will lead a community-wide infertility and loss candlelight service at 5 p.m. Sunday at Calvary Chapel-Paris, 3100 Clarksville St. Childcare will be provided.
“This service is for everyone in the community — men and women, regardless of religious backgrounds or affiliations,” said Britni Julian, a 1998 North Lamar High School graduate and daughter of former Paris fire chief Ronnie and Brenda Grooms. “No matter if your journey was 60 years ago or this year, we want you to come.
“Men and women have lit candles to acknowledge, for the first time, a child aborted in secret 25 years ago,” she continued. “We’ve seen grandchildren, nieces, nephews, sons, and daughters remembered as well as couples acknowledge their grief of childlessness and infertility.”
Heart’s Like Hannah’s ministry provides monthly support groups and resources for those affected by loss due to infertility, childlessness, failed adoption, death of a baby from conception to early infancy (ectopic pregnancy, embryos lost in in vetro fertilization, miscarriage, abortion, stillbirth, sudden death syndrome and more).
“If you have not directly been affected but know someone who has, please invite them to come, or light a candle on their behalf,” Julian said.
More information on a support group or resources can be found on HeartsLikeHannahs Facebook page, or private message Britni Julian.
