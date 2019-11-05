BONHAM — Fannin County sheriff candidates answered questions on everything from prison pet policy to budget improvements at a public forum hosted by the Fannin County Republican Women on Monday.
All three candidates — incumbent Mark Johnson, Billy Kennedy and Mark Daniel — are Republican, but their campaign platforms and leadership styles vary. Johnson emphasized a hands-off, open door policy approach with deputies and technology use for improving workload; Kennedy stressed a need for additional discipline, structure and experience; and Daniel emphasized a need for financial improvements and better budget management.
“I feel like being the sheriff of Fannin County, I have a lot of experience to offer in my 37 years of law enforcement experience,” Johnson said. “Being the sheriff, you play a lot of different roles. You’re a friend, you’re a leader, you’re also a member of law enforcement.”
Something all candidates agreed on was improving the office’s budget, improving working relationships with nearby agencies and bringing more experienced officers into the department.
“Something I’ve seen,
sometimes you get guys who have like one, three, some four years experience period in law enforcement. And some of these now are investigators,” Kennedy said. “My biggest challenge is to go back to the other agencies and bring that experience back to the sheriff’s office.”
Daniel said his experience at the Sam Rayburn Veteran’s Memorial Center helped prepare him for working with budgets and managing staff. He said he would work hard to support his staff however would be necessary.
“I have worked with budgets and supervised a staff of almost 30 employees working 24-hour shifts,” he said. “I have investigated homicides to thefts. If deputies are out working in a ditch somewhere, I’ll be out there right next to them.”
Among routine questions about leadership style and budget changes, the organization also asked each candidate’s opinion about hosting weddings in the jail and having pets — based off of recent cases in which one non-violent inmate was permitted to marry her partner while incarcerated, and the presence of a pet dog around the jail. While Kennedy and Daniel both said they were against the practices, Johnson defended his actions, saying the dog was a welcome presence in the jail and the inmate’s marriage was handled securely with minimal outside attention.
At the end of the session, all the candidates said their main goal was to serve the citizens of the county faithfully, manage taxpayer dollars efficiently and bring experience back to the sheriff’s office. Organization members applauded frequently and were receptive to all the candidates’ presentations.
