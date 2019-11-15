Over the past two years, Caleb Freeman went from having one of the worst brain injuries a human can have to walking, talking and praising God.
“I know the odds were really stacked against me, but God has the final say,” Caleb told the full auditorium at First Baptist Church of Paris on Wednesday night.
For the past few days, Caleb’s grandfather, Ken Freeman, had led a bible study at the church, and invited his son, Jeremy Freeman, the pastor at First Baptist Church of Newcastle, Oklahoma, and grandson to share their story.
On Dec. 19, 2017, Caleb, a senior in high school, and his younger brother Clyton were driving to an Oklahoma University basketball game in the rain. In a few moments, the boys went from excited fans anticipating a fun night out to hydroplaning out of control and being airlifted to the hospital in Oklahoma City. While Clayton had only sustained some bruising, Caleb had been injured in his skull and faced only a 5% chance of survival.
Jeremy and Caleb shared with the church how Caleb defied those odds.
“They (the doctors) said 90% of cases like this never regain consciousness, and if he does, he would be a vegetable for the rest of his life,” Jeremy said.
The Freeman’s home church rallied around them, with prayer and support, and the hashtag, #butGod began to trend as more people came to help.
“That would become the theme of our journey,” Jeremy Freeman said.
Eight weeks after being flown to the hospital, Caleb came out of his coma and began responding to the people around him. He and his dad shared that Caleb had to relearn everything, how to walk, how to talk, how to eat and for a bit, even how to breathe.
Prior to the accident, Caleb was a track star at his high school, but was also an extremely reserved student, his father said. After the accident, that all changed.
“It’s kind of crazy, even to me,” Caleb said. “Back then, I wouldn’t talk to you, no offense, but now I’ve got a microphone and you can’t get it out of my hands.”
The accident woke Caleb up, spiritually, his father said.
“Caleb is now this young man who is super bold,” Jeremy Freeman said. “He always wants to tell his story.”
If he could go back and undo the past, Caleb said he wouldn’t.
“It was taking my eyes off of God,” he said. “I’m super thankful God allowed the wreck into my life.”
He said through his story, he can point people to the power of Jesus Christ.
“If I had the choice between a healthy physical body or a healthy spiritual body, the answer for me is easy, a healthy spiritual body,” he said.
Just last month, after months of intense physical therapy and practice, Caleb was able to run again with his cross country track team. Though his time wasn’t as impressive, and he fell down a few times, Caleb said it was one of the best weeks of his life. After the other runners finished their track, they came back to where Caleb was and ran the rest of the course with him.
“I got to run the race,” Caleb said. “I may not have finished with the time I’m used to, but I crossed the finish line.”
The event even made NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt.
“Yeah, Lester Holt is my guy,” Caleb joked.
And, that Friday after the run, his high school elected Caleb as Homecoming King, leading to a follow-up story on the news program, which producers told the family they almost never do.
Caleb said he wasn’t discouraged, but more determined than ever to get back to 100%.
“I’ve learned … how powerful prayer really is,” Caleb said.
