Though most council members verbally seemed in favor of it, the Cooper City Council tabled a second amendment ordinance until February.
City Councilwoman Amanda L’Esperance presented the mayor and each council member with a copy of a second amendment sanctuary ordinance at Monday’s meeting.
“What does that mean, that you can carry it (you’re gun) wherever you want to?” said Mayor Pro Tem David Phillips.
The ordinance would protect from federal changes made to the second amendment, Mayor Darren Braddy said.
“If the government came in and made a change, let’s say, ‘well, we’re not allowing you to have pistols anymore, we’re going to come in and
confiscate your pistol,’ we the city say we would not allow that to happen, because we’re saying that’s our constitutional right,” he said.
Originally, L’Esperance said, the ordinance was to back up the county’s ordinance, following in the footsteps of Lamar County and other Texas counties passing ordinances like this. However, the county put off the ordinance and might not resume debate about it until after the sheriff’s election this year.
Phillips said he liked the idea of the ordinance.
“I think this is one way of telling the federal government, ‘hey, you’re going to run into a lot of problems if you do this,’ he said.
The council agreed to table the decision until February to give council members time to read through the ordinance and make any suggested changes.
At the meeting, the council also tabled a 380 agreement for a new housing development.
Real estate agent Brenda Stewart presented the council with a proposed agreement that the city waive sewer and water fees for a 10-house development in lieu of the builder applying two layers of chip and seal to 10th and 12 streets to prepare the roads for the subdivision.
The builder, Landon Gowens, has estimated about $20,000 to be the cost of re-paving those streets, Braddy said.
“These are going to be $160,000 homes, three bedroom, two-car garage,” he said, adding the homes are expected to bring in $16,000 in taxes each year.
The council wanted more information about the development before approving to the 380 agreement and tabled it for the next city council meeting.
