Paris Harley Davidson is making a second attempt at setting a world record recognized by Guinness World Records.
The local motorcycle dealership will host a parade dubbed Bring it Home 2019 on Oct. 5, in an effort to break the record of continuous Harley Davidson motorcycles on parade. The current record is held by the Hellas Motorcycle Club of Greece, with 2,404 Harleys, set in 2010.
In addition to the attempt at a world record, the Bring it Home Parade will raise money for Motorcycle Missions, a nonprofit helping first responders with PTSD. The $15 per bike registration fee will be donated entirely to the nonprofit, with a fundraising goal of $45,000.
The parade will be led by motorcycle enthusiast Adam Sandoval, who is well known in the motorcycle community for his work with various charities, including the Wounded Warrior Project, Motorcycle Missions, the American Legion and the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association.
Riders can pre-register for the event at www.parisharley.com/--bring-it-home-parade.
