Reno's Winter Wonderland 2019-5.jpg
Buy Now

Khloe Minter plays on some of the playground equipment on Saturday at Reno Kiwanis Park for Reno’s Winter Wonderland Festival.

 Lora Arnold/The Paris News

The playgrounds at all city parks are now open, according to Paris City Manager Grayson Path.

"We strong urge social distancing while enjoying our parks and recreational programs during this period of COVID-19," Path said.

Path said plans are in place to open the city pool, hopefully sometime in June. The city is accepting applications for lifeguards at this time.

Application forms can be found on the city's website at paristexas.gov.

Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.