The playgrounds at all city parks are now open, according to Paris City Manager Grayson Path.
"We strong urge social distancing while enjoying our parks and recreational programs during this period of COVID-19," Path said.
Path said plans are in place to open the city pool, hopefully sometime in June. The city is accepting applications for lifeguards at this time.
Application forms can be found on the city's website at paristexas.gov.
