Lamar County could save $30,000 per year after the Commissioners’ Court voted Tuesday to end a contract it deemed unnecessary.
Since roughly 2012, Lockton Dunning has provided multiple services to Lamar County, including serving as insurance benefit consultants and providing monthly fiscal analysis, with an annual contract of $30,000 per year.
However, county officials recently learned those services are also provided through the Texas Association of Counties, and at a much lower cost, county auditor Kayla Hall said.
“They would do our bid process for us, help us find insurance policies for us and a bunch of other things,” Hall said. “They would also look at our financials and make recommendations on ways we could save money overall.
“But we didn’t realize until just a couple years ago that we could save a lot of money and still receive these services through TAC… I want to say it was around 2015 that we joined TAC, but we didn’t know until earlier this year that they could do a lot of the stuff that Lockton was doing.”
Through TAC, Lamar County can utilize consultants and other services, all without paying more than was already being paid to be a part of the association, County Judge Brandon Bell said.
“It’s a no-brainer when you look at it,” Bell said. “It’s just a smart way to save money.”
