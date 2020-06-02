In a partnership between the state services, the local regional advisory councils, the Texas Emergency Medical Task Force and the Delta County Office of Emergency Management, free mobile Covid-19 testing will be offered again in Delta County on June 8 at the Cooper ISD Elementary School’s west parking lot from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
COOPER — This testing is part of the initiative from Gov. Greg Abbott to increase Covid-19 testing statewide. The teams will be focusing on both rural areas that have not had access to testing and identified hot-spots where additional testing capability is needed.
There is no cost for the test received at one of these sites; all tests will be scheduled in advance, and patients will be given appointments for their test; residents may not be able to register until late this evening or early Wednesday morning.
Residents may register to be tested via phone or online by calling 512-883-2400 or visiting https://txcovidtest.org/. To be eligible for testing, residents must have one or more symptoms of Covid-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.