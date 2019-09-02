North Lamar High School will have a Showcase from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Sept. 10 to highlight its academic programs, present college and school information and showcase the clubs and organizations on campus.
“Come see what we offer,” Principal Clay Scarborough said.
The event is open to everyone wanting to know more about North Lamar High School. Teachers will be in their classrooms from 5 to 5:30 p.m. during an academic meet and greet. They will share what their class has to offer and answer questions.
At 5:30 p.m., everyone will move to the auditorium for an informational session given by the administration and counselors. A question and answer session will follow.
A showcase of the North Lamar High School clubs and organizations will take place in the cafeteria from 6 to 6:30 p.m. Representatives will explain what their group has to offer students and how to become involved.
Refreshments will be served, and guests may purchase a yearbook for the special price of $45.
Following the Showcase, guests can join fans in the gym to show their support for the North Lamar Pantherettes as they play Melissa in volleyball.
