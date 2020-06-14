While Covid-19 restrictions sacked the state’s April sales tax collections 11.7%, nearly every city and county in the Red River Valley saw positive growth in sales tax revenue for local governments, according to the latest data from Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar.
Hegar announced $690.4 million in sales tax allocations this month on revenue generated during April by businesses that report monthly. Of that, Paris received $720,865.51, up 3.28% from last year’s collection of $697,915.06. For the year, Paris has received more than $4.5 million in sales tax revenue, up 3.66% through the same time last year.
Lamar County sales tax collections in April grew a whopping 26.49% over April 2019, up to $342,800.72. That helped to boost year-to-date collections to more than $1.88 million, up 12.36% from the same time period last year.
April tax collections were mostly up for other Lamar County cities as well, with Sun Valley and Deport seeing dramatic increases. Deport is receiving $3,370.40 in sales tax revenue, up 61.45% from the same month last year. The city’s year-to-date total is now $23,833.40, up 71.76% from 2019. And Sun Valley is getting $4,605.36 back from the state for April sales, up 77.42% from the same time last year. For the year, Sun Valley has received disbursements totaling $20,874.87, up 25.42% from last year.
Other double-digit percentage increases were seen in Toco, up 47.13% for the month to $2,024.82; Blossom, up 33.71% to $10,573.21; and Reno, up 28.34% to $27,467.54. The only city in the county to see a drop in sales tax collections was Roxton, which was down 13.25% to $1,601.56. Still, like all Lamar County cities with a sales tax, year-to-date collections for Roxton, at $10,782.67, were up. For the year, Toco has received $10,344.44, up 16.25%, in sales tax reimbursements, while Blossom was up 14.9% to $61,534.13 and Reno was up 13.04% to $149,147.73.
Among county governments, Red River County’s sales tax disbursement grew 39.11% this month to $33,162.64 over last year’s $23,837.65. That boosted the year-to-date sales tax revenue to $191,153.88, up 36.49%. Delta County also saw a month-to-month comparison increase, up this month 13.24% to $9,530.02. Compared to the same time period last year, collections are down slightly, 0.33% to $59,577.40. And Fannin County saw sales tax revenue growth from April sales, up 17.46% to $122,339.07. For the year, the county is up 10.64% to $672,123.29.
There’s a bit of a mix for county seats across the Red River Valley, with Clarksville seeing a slight drop in April sales tax collections, down 1.4% to $35,783.45. The city’s collection for the year is up 10.37% to $222,961.83. Cooper experienced a similar, though more drastic drop in month-to-month comparison. Tax collections there in April fell 14.61% to $11,300.83, but the revenue for the year remained up 11.79% to $85,250.07. However, Bonham’s collections remained in the positive for both the month and year, with the city receiving $186,734.44, or 9.14% more this month than in June 2019. For the year, the city’s sales tax revenue is up 4.62% to just more than $1.09 million.
Also in Fannin County, Honey Grove saw positive growth in sales tax collections for April, up an eye-popping 91.41% from April 2019 to $37,346.63. That helped drive the year-to-comparison up 28.64% to $157,084.79.
