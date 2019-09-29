A home in the city limits of Cooper valued at $100,000 would pay a total of $3,116.02 for the 2019-2020 taxable year, where last year a $100,000 home would pay more, $3,262.44.
But, those numbers are misleading, because according to Delta County Chief Appraiser Kim Gregory, the overall market value of property in Delta County has gone up for the fourth year in a row.
“It has gone up substantially, like everywhere else,” she said.
All appraisal districts do is nail down market values for area properties so taxing entities can set their tax rates, Gregory said.
“That’s what all appraisal districts are graded on by the comptroller’s office,” she said.
Many people have been moving into Northeast Texas for the past few years, purchasing properties at higher than expected prices, driving market prices — and therefore appraised values — up.
“Some people think I am driving them up, and that’s really not the case,” Gregory said. “It (the real estate market) really hasn’t slowed down.”
Using her own home in neighboring Hopkins County as an example, Gregory said market values have surpassed what she ever expected. Last year her home appraised at $68,700, in a small subdivision, but this year it is appraised at $151,000.
“I doubled-checked the value,” she said. “I didn’t really think my house would sell for that much. The house next door to me was appraised for $157,000. But, the house behind both of us sold for $180,000.”
She was glad she had a homestead exemption on her property, because with a homestead, her tax bill can only increase 10%.
This year the city of Cooper decided to set the tax rate higher than the effective tax rate. Because property values have risen, last year’s rate of 0.937222 would have gone down to 0.852728 per $100 valuation to have the same budget as last year, the effective rate, but the city opted to only go down to 0.91610 in order to give raises to city workers.
For a home valued at $100,000 in Cooper, taxes will be as follows. The city of Cooper set it’s tax rate earlier this month at 0.91610 per $100 valuation, so city taxes would be $917.61. For Cooper ISD, at a rate of 1.2784 per $100, the tax would be $1,278.40. For Delta County, at a tax rate of 0.570793, the taxes would be $570.79. At a tax rate of 0.07 per $100, the taxes for the Delta County Emergency Services District would be $70, and at a tax rate of 0.1316440, the taxes for the Delta Municipal Utility District would be $131.64. With county road and bridge taxes set at 0.147575, taxes would be $147.57.
