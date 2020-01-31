Cas Haley might be a big-time music star now, but he hasn’t forgotten where he came from.
Haley, a Lamar County native, won Lincoln Motor Co.’s Chart Your Course competition with his original song, “Every Road I’m On.” The song draws on the theme of knowing your roots while making a home wherever you are, a familiar feeling for the Haley family, who spend most of their time on the road.
“What’s interesting and what’s fun is to tell people where we’re from,” Haley said in a phone interview Thursday. “People have an idea — sort of a generalized idea — of what Texas is, and it’s fun to sort of break the mold and bring some of the diversity that really exists here and expose that.
“I feel empowered to be from Paris and to be from such a beautiful area that has so much rich culture. Its roots are family, and I love it.”
Haley described “a flood of emotion” when he found out he won the competition.
“It was one of the most emotional experiences I’ve had that I can remember,” he said. “It felt like a lifetime of emotions just coming out. I hadn’t felt that feeling before, and I didn’t anticipate that I would be so emotional.”
The family has been trying to stay balanced with a crazy schedule after focusing on the competition, Haley said. He described it as a “magical experience.”
“We were super excited to be able to be a part of this competition,” he said. “Just the integrity that it had, and then it had the focus on the songwriting, just to tell our story in an authentic way. Everything happened really naturally. So it was just really a special situation that I was just super humbled and honored to be a part of.”
More than 1,600 musical artists competed for the opportunity to win a talent contract and professional recording session at Capital Studios; access to industry mentors; an appearance in a national Lincoln marketing campaign; and a brand new Corsair SUV.
Haley had the opportunity to record at Capital Studios alongside Jon Batiste, musical director for “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.” Batiste was kind and incredibly talented, Haley said.
“What really blows me away is that I’m getting to record there with John who, in my opinion, it’s like there really couldn’t be a more perfect mentor and producer,” Haley said. “His roots in Southern music and New Orleans music and just everything that he has, it’s such a perfect fit. I’m just honored and humbled that it’s all working out this way.”
As for their plans for the future, the Haley family plans to keep charting their course one step at a time.
“We’re super excited about being able to move forward with our career in a way that’s the way we’ve been doing it, but with having Lincoln behind us and with their guidance,” Haley said. “It feels like we’re going to be able to take all of our dreams and our ideas and it’s going to be more of a reality. We’re going to have a little bit of a stronger alliance and just more help to be able to do that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.