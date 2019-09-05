Four-legged therapy isn’t a new idea, but there is something about the connection between horse and rider that helps, according to Taylor Sandoval, owner of Tailored Rides Equine Assisted Therapy.
“Mostly I’ve seen a lot of joy come out of the program,” Sandoval said. “The volunteers and families are so grateful to have this space where people are open and accepting. With that, you can see joy from families, having these friends and bonding with the horses.”
The program in Lamar County started three years ago when Sandoval came back to Paris after working in an equine therapy center in San Diego. This kind of therapy works with a broad range of special needs, she said. The program encompasses clients with outer disabilities, like amputees or wheelchair-bound clients, and those with problems not seen from the outside, like people with a sensory processing disorder, such as autism.
“There was a void here (for these kinds of services),” Sandoval said.
Sandoval has always been into horses, riding on her mother’s in Oakland, California, which is where she was first introduced to equine-assisted therapy. When she was little, she began helping a woman who borrowed her mother’s horse to work with therapy clients.
“She was just getting her program up and running,” Sandoval said. “I helped her desensitize the horses.”
Then, her family moved to Texas when she was 12, and she “just kind of fell out” of horseback riding. After graduating from
college with a degree in psychology, Sandoval found herself at a crossroads.
“I took a hard look at myself, and it somehow came back to horses,” she said.
There are no real requirements for equine therapy, Sandoval said, but if someone wants to try it, it’s better to go with a Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship Inter-national-certified instructor. The professional association has created a host of programs and training for the therapy since the 1970s.
Tailored Rides has six horses that work with clients, and those horses are special, Sandoval said.
“It’s a lot of unique training the horses go through,” she said. “They have to have a pretty special temperament. They tend to be older horses. They’re all wonderful.”
The program is growing, and Sandoval plans on expanding it to include a leadership program in the future, she said.
On Oct. 25, Tailored Rides will host a Halloween event, with games, rides and even a horse costume parade.
“The theme is superheroes, and it’s a really fun day,” she said.
She hopes that more people become involved in the nonprofit program.
“I’m really proud to have built this space that’s accepting of everybody,” she said, adding she learns so much from her clients as well. “Every client has something to teach you.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.