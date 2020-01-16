North Lamar ISD begins a new intervention program this week targeted to increase the reading levels of struggling students, the result of Assistant Superintendent Angela Chadwick’s look at how the district compares with other districts at the state, regional and county level on state tests.
The new program, Reading 180, uses computer software to provide individualized instruction to meet each student’s needs in addition to tracking student growth over time, Chadwick said.
At a Monday school board meeting, Chadwick presented information that compares North Lamar with other districts as a result of 2018-2019 state tests as recorded in the Texas Academic Performance Report.
Out of 84 markers in the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness, better known as STAAR, North Lamar increased scores or stayed the same with 74% of the markers at or above state or region averages, the report indicates.
“My measure for us is to be at or above the state average in everything (all subjects, all indicators), Chadwick told the board. Indicators include student scores that approach or are above expected test scores, those that meet or are above expected scores and those that show mastery of the subject.
When looking at all grades and all subjects, Chadwick’s report saw North Lamar scoring the same or better on 13 of 18 indicators. When compared with state and region averages, the district scored 89% above state or region averages with only two of 18 indicators (11%) not equal to or above state or regional averages.
Compared with other schools in Lamar County, Chadwick’s report shows North Lamar has the second highest test scores behind Chisum ISD.
“I feel like we are doing a great job,” Chadwick said. “There are areas to target — there always will be I imagine — but wherever it is we are going to attack it and go after it.”
Because the district showed some weaknesses in reading beginning at the fourth grade, the Reading 180 program will be put in place, Chadwick told trustees.
“It’s a strong intervention program for students who are two or more grade levels below reading levels,” Chadwick said. “It’s tried and true, and we are bringing that program in with our state comp ed money, that money that comes to us designated for at-risk performance.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.