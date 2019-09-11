Country singer Curtis Grimes said he had so much fun, he plans on coming back to Paris next year.
The singer/songwriter performed to a sold out crowd Monday night at the quarterly First Christian Church Dinner Theater.
The night was an unparalleled success, organizer Ronnie Nutt said.
“All comments received were what a wonderful young man and singer he was and wanted him to come back,” Nutt said, “and we have agreement he will be back Sept. 14, 2020.”
The event raised between $2,500 and $3,000 that also received a matching $1,750 grant for The Texas Dream Center in Deport. The grant came from Modern Woodman Fraternal Financial Representative Diane Stegall, Nutt said.
“Curtis sang for over an hour, singing his seven consecutive number one Texas country music hits and closed with his biggest hit ‘Born To Die,’” he said. “Curtis stayed and signed autographs and talked to fans for over an hour.”
The event was catered by Hole in The Wall and Mike Taylor’s Boy Scouts Troop 2 served and cleaned up the meal.
“The audience raved about their great service,” Nutt said.
The Fourth Quarter First Christian Church Country Theatre will be Dec. 2, and will feature current national country Christian artist Chris Golden, Nutt said.
To reserve a table, contact Ronnie Nutt or Tonya Earley at First Christian Church at 903-785-5516.
