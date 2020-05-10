Decked out in combat gear, about a dozen members of the Texas National Guard conducted Covid-19 testing Friday and Saturday in Paris.
Mobilized in late April by Gov. Greg Abbott, more than 1,200 guardsmen are part 25 Covid-19 mobile testing teams roving around various parts of the state, primarily in rural areas.
“As of today, we have been in 180 Texas counties and have tested over 15,000 people,” Seth Christensen, chief of media and communications for the Texas Division of Emergency Management, said Friday.
At the end of the day Friday, 51 individuals received tests with at least that many more scheduled Saturday, according to Paris Assistant Police Chief Randy Tuttle, emergency management coordinator for the City of Paris.
Tuttle said the team came to Paris as a direct result of a conference call several Paris and Lamar County officials had with state officials after Paris City Councilor Paula Portugal contacted state Rep. Gary VanDeaver about a coronavirus outbreak at Paris Healthcare Center.
Officials have conducted extensive testing at Paris nursing homes since the April 24 discovery of Covid-19 at Paris Healthcare Center, where 52 staff and residents tested positive, according to the Paris-Lamar County Health District. Eleven cases were found at Stillhouse Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center, and three were found at Brentwood Terrace Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, health district director Gina Prestridge reported.
With four additional cases reported Friday evening, there have been 89 confirmed diagnoses in Lamar County. Seven of the cases are travel related while 82 are community spread. Six people have recovered. Five have died. The fatal cases all are associated with the Paris Healthcare Center outbreak, Prestridge said.
Ninety four people at Brentwood have tested negative for Covid-19, Prestridge said, adding 51 tests at Legends Healthcare and Rehab also returned negative results. Updated nursing home test results for Brentwood, Stillhouse and Legends were expected Saturday after press time.
Christian said mobile testing is not necessarily a result of “hot spots” but teams do respond to local official requests.
Christensen said the mobile testing center operates as a joint effort between the Texas National Guard, the Department of State Health Services, Texas Emergency Medical Task Force, the Department of Public Safety and Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.
After specimens are collected at a test site, they are transported to a public university laboratory, Christensen said. Individuals are contacted with results within 48 to 96 hours.
“Using our agency partners, specimens are transported by air and by ground,” Christensen said. “Collection points are happening all over the state in very rural areas, hours away from a laboratory. We are using aircraft to fly tests to those labs.”
