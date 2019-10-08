RENO — Residents along Old Clarksville Road will soon see improvements to the street, including drainage repairs and repaving.
On Monday, The Reno Streets Commission discussed work to be done along the road, beginning along the 6000 block and extending west for roughly a half mile, Reno Public Works Director Jerry Reavis said.
“We need to start with drainage work before we can move on to paving,” Reavis said. “There are potholes up and down the street that need to be filled. So that’s what we’ll do first is drainage work.”
Reno resident David Phillips, who lives along the stretch of Old Clarksville Road that was discussed, was in attendance and told board members the severity of the problem.
“It’s not just potholes,” Phillips said. “There are very deep washboard ruts that you just cannot get around.”
Reavis said he had put out a call for bids for the work on Old Clarksville Road, and he said he expects to have them by the next commission meeting. Once the commission selects a bid and the Reno City Council approves it, Reavis said work will begin shortly thereafter.
The city has already done work to patch up other sections of Old Clarksville Road, Reavis said. Last year, the city repaired just under a mile of the street.
“It’s a slow process, but we’re working on it,” he said. “It’s a pretty bad stretch, but we’re working to get it fixed.”
