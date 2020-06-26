The Lamar County Human Resources Council and Meals on Wheels is extending its temporary closure of four senior centers: Pshigoda and Washington centers in Lamar County, Clarksville in Red River Cound and Cooper in Delta County.
The LCHRC had originally anticipated reopening at the start of July, but has adjusted its plans and is now expecting to reopen Aug. 1.
Center meal distribution days and times are as follows; Fridays from 10:20 to 11:30 a.m. at the Pshigoda Center; Fridays from noon to 1 p.m. at the Washington Center; Mondays from 10:30 a.m. to noon at the Clarksville Center; and every other Tuesday from 10:30 a.m. to noon at the Cooper Center.
The nonprofit is still accepting new clients for both congregate and home-delivered meals. People at least 60 years old, diabled or a veteran are encouraged to contact the office for a no-contact eligibility check by calling 903-785-7541.
