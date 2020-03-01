The board of directors of Lone Star Ag Credit, a rural financing cooperative headquartered in Fort Worth, recently approved the payment of a $19.5 million cash patronage dividend to its member-borrowers, based on its earnings in 2019. Checks will be mailed to customers in late March.
“The board and staff of Lone Star Ag Credit are proud of our co-op’s solid performance, and we’re excited to be able to return more than $19 million to our member-borrowers,” said Joe Hayman, Lone Star Ag Credit chief executive officer. “Giving back through a patronage dividend is a great example of the cooperative model in action.”
Lone Star Ag Credit provides its members with agricultural and rural financing.
Lone Star Ag Credit is a full-service cooperative lender with offices across the state, including New Boston, Paris and Sherman in Northeast Texas.
