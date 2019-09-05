Community Organizations Active in Disaster is a partnership between several local charities and nonprofits to coordinate action in the event of natural or manmade disasters. At the group’s quarterly meeting Wednesday, members focused on ways to raise awareness.
“One thing that we were thinking would really give the COAD some purpose and some direction is to do some awareness events,” COAD President Jenny Wilson said. “We thought that doing some disaster preparation events might be a good idea.”
Wilson proposed setting up a table in front of stores like Walmart and giving people bags with a list of items to create emergency kits so they could buy those items for the kit.
She also suggested hosting an event right before winter begins and then another before tornado season in March.
Red Cross representative Misty Batts suggested COAD could work in conjunction with the Red Cross and its effort to give people free smoke detectors.
“If you wanted to do a whole preparedness thing, we offer free smoke alarms as well, and we can incorporate that into the items for the kit,” she said.
Some members suggested setting up a booth at the Red River Valley Fair, but COAD member Shelly Braziel said the cost of setting up a booth at the fair is outside the organization’s budget.
“It’s a great idea because you come across so many people in one place, but they charge you … and we don’t have any funding,” Braziel said.
Also during the meeting, members joined various sub-committees in an effort to streamline efforts, COAD Vice President Mark Lueke said.
“We want to try to reduce the obligation for the larger COAD, so the committees can focus on the specific aspects of disaster in smaller groups,” he said after the meeting. “We will meet together and coalesce our ideas but most of the work will be done in these smaller committees.”
