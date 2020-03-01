Sometimes it’s about the face your business or endeavor presents to the community.
Kelsie Glass, the owner of The Branding Studios on 1st St., opened her business last month to help other businesses with that.
“At the end of the day, if they are successful, then that means I am successful, too,” she said.
Opening day was Jan. 20, and the business has been rocking and rolling since then.
“I haven’t slowed down at all,” she said. “There’s been days where it’s been a little quiet, but I’m always looking for something I can do that can be productive.”
The Branding Studios is all about helping with presentation and getting the word out. Glass, who runs the business with her sister, Miranda, said they offer logo design, website design and social media management. They can do business cards, wrap cards, fliers, posters, banners, signs, window graphics, T-shirts and more, “basically, any kind of marketing material you can dream of, we can make it for you,” she said.
“I design everything in-house and everything else is ordered out through our vendor,” Glass said. “We do photography and design here.”
Born in Denton, Glass said in 2000, her mom moved the family to Detroit after her parent’s divorce. She graduated from Detroit High School and attended Paris Junior College. She has two daughters.
Glass has been working in photography since 2011, she said, and while she wanted a studio, she also wanted to offer more than just photos.
“I was like, ‘I’ve got to figure out something I enjoy doing that I’m good at that I can tie into it.’” Glass said.
While she was figuring this out, she worked at another graphic design company in town.
“I pretty much decided that I was going to take the leap,” Glass said. “If I can do everything I’m doing here, there’s no reason why I can’t do it on my own.
“I made a couple of phone calls and we made it happen. I’m really not sure how we did it, but we’re here, and we’re thriving.”
She’s even had clients approach her from outside of Texas, she said.
“I had this lady from Tallahassee call me,” Glass said. “She’s from Hugo, called me and asked for someone. She said, ‘Is this not Dana’s business?’ I went, ‘No, this is Kelsie Glass,’ Then she had me design a logo for her.”
They also do social media graphics. A woman contacted Glass about creating a social media ad for her Easter Egg business.
“Her name is Chelsea Harvey. When she first called, I wasn’t sure what she wanted me to do. She went, ‘I need you to design something for me on Facebook to get people to pay for this,’” Glass said. “So, it’s Egg My Yard, Paris, Texas. They basically go in the night before Easter, fill your yard with eggs, leave a note from the Easter Bunny and you don’t have to do anything.”
Her sister, Miranda is the marketing manager. Both sisters grew up working in their father’s restaurant in Gainesville.
“We both grew up being around the public 24/7,” Glass said. “She is really good with people and connecting with them and plugging them into resources and getting them what they need.”
The business also designed the logo for the Lamar County Chamber’s Connect program, which connects businesses with local school children who may need a helping hand. Sometimes it’s academic, sometimes it’s problems at home or even just an open ear if needed, Glass said.
“If they have an air conditioner at home that’s broken, we’re going to do everything we can do to get it fixed or find them a new one,” she said, adding it was about doing what they could to help the students succeed.
So far, reaction to her business has been great.
“Everybody has been super excited,” Glass said. “People, they just can’t believe how much I want to help them succeed.”
The business is located at 13 1st St. SE, and Glass can be contacted by calling 903-495-1360, emailing info@thebrandingstudios.com or by visiting their website at thebrandingstudios.com.
