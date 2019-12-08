Visitors to Christmas in Fair Park can always find a variety of handcrafted items: handmade blankets. Grills made from repurposed propane tanks. Canned jellies and candles. Tupperware from “The Tupperware Lady,”as she’s fondly known on the fairgrounds.
The event is a longstanding tradition, marking 30 years in 2019, Steve Tucker, president of Red River Valley Fair Association, said.
“We’ve got four buildings full of vendors with arts and crafts, Christmas present ideas, food, jellies — just bringing the community out,” he said.
Santa Claus was also on the fairgrounds to greet children, take a picture and hear their gift requests.
While Tucker didn’t know the exact number of vendors, all the buildings were full, he said.
“Most of the vendors here have been here for years and years,” he said. “I know a couple have been here for all 30.”
While the association doesn’t track attendance the way it does for the fair, Tucker said the parking lot was full on the first night and filled quickly on the second day.
“It’s going to be a good crowd. We’ve got good weather for it,” he said.
Not only was the event a good opportunity to sell goods, but it was also a great way to meet new faces and connect with the community, said CASA executive assistant Rose Kernell. The organization was out selling cookies and coffee and sharing its mission with attendees.
“What we’re doing out here is name recognition and recruitment,” Kernell said. “It’s another opportunity to reach out to the community.”
CASA is in desperate need of volunteers for its work, Kernell said. Craft fairs like this one are “wonderful opportunities” to meet people and explain what CASA does.
Kernell has come out to Christmas in Fair Park for 16 years or so. She enjoys sharing cookies with attendees while they get their coffee.
“It gives them a little window to tell them about us,” she said.
This was the first year at Christmas in Fair Park for vendors Willis and Vicky McCraw. Their business, Floyd’s Home, sells everything from candles and wax melts to prints, baby clothing and blankets. With the exception of some of the clothing and baby items, everything is handmade, Willis said. They enjoyed selling their products at the event.
“We like it. It’s been great,” he said. “We’re all just out here meeting some people we didn’t know before. Others are customers we’ve seen around.”
The couple’s goal is to keep prices reasonable for quality items, Willis said.
“Our goal for our company, when we started it, was to make products that everyone could afford,” Willis said.
Shoppers Tanya Voorhies and Cheryl Johnson had stopped at several booths, purchasing a t-shirt, tupperware and goat milk. Voorhies has been coming to the event for years and always enjoys buying Tupperware, she said. Johnson enjoys seeing the arts and crafts.
“I usually tag along with her. I like the sewing,” Johnson said.
