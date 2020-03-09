President Donald Trump’s nomination of Texas Congressman John Ratcliffe to be the next national intelligence director has put a question mark on the future of Ratcliffe’s U.S. House seat.
Trump on Feb. 28 announced Ratcliffe, whose district extends from Sherman to Texarkana, as his pick to replace Richard Grenell, who is currently serving as acting national intelligence director while keeping his title as U.S. ambassador to Germany. Trump initially named Ratcliffe for the job last summer, but withdrew his name five days later, before the Senate could consider him, amid questions about the congressman’s qualifications and bipartisan concern of a lack of intelligence experience.
“I am pleased to announce the nomination of @RepRatcliffe (Congressman John Ratcliffe) to be Director of National Intelligence (DNI). Would have completed process earlier, but John wanted to wait until after IG Report was finished. John is an outstanding man of great talent!” Trump tweeted on Feb. 28.
The nomination came days before the March 3 primary in which Ratcliffe ran unopposed on the Republican ticket. As the party’s nominee, his name advances to the general election in November. However, if the Senate confirms him for the intelligence role, he will have the opportunity to withdraw from the general election. But if the congressman does that, Republicans will be challenged to find a replacement to run against Democratic challenger Russell Foster in November.
That’s because the election code only allows replacements on the ballot for candidates who withdraw due to serious health conditions, if no other party has a nominee for the position, or if the candidate withdraws because they were elected or appointed to another office.
Ruth Ann Alsobrook is a retired Paris Junior College government instructor who worked in Austin government prior to teaching. She said a Senate confirmation would force Ratcliffe to resign the fourth district seat, but the timing of his confirmation could offer Republicans an opportunity to keep the seat red.
“If the Senate confirms him, then he will have to resign his seat because the U.S. Constitution prohibits a member of Congress from holding an appointed office,” she said. “If he has been reelected, then the governor will appoint someone to temporarily fill his seat until a special election can be held.”
Ratcliffe could resume his seat in January, even after resigning it to serve in the Trump administration, if he secures reelection and Trump does not.
Republicans have been down this tricky path before when they tried to substitute a candidate who secured the party’s nomination in 2006. When then congressman Tom Delay was indicted, he withdrew from the race and Republicans moved to substitute a candidate, a move the courts blocked. As a result, no Republican appeared on the ballot and Democrat Nick Lampson won the election.
If the Senate does not confirm Ratcliffe, Grenell will likely continue as acting director for the full 210 days allowed by federal law.
Steven Hellmann and The Associated Press contributed to this report.
