CLARKSVILLE — School district trustees, with eyes on the future, have created academic goals they hope to see reached in the coming years.
The series of goals are meant to ensure students’ academic excellence to help them find success after graduation, according to the trustees. One of the goals is to have elementary school students meet three of the four proficiency indicators for reading comprehension on grade level by second grade.
“Research said it’s imperative that students read on grade level by third grade, but when we were looking into this, we found that you really need to intervene and make sure they are on grade level by the time they are entering third grade,” Superintendent Kermit Ward said. “That’s why we wrote this goal to be aimed at second graders.”
Data shows that not enough Clarksville ISD students demonstrate reading proficiency at the start of third grade, Ward said. Last year, there were 27 second-graders, and of them, five met none of the four benchmarks. Three met just one or two benchmarks.
“This is important,” Ward said. “We can’t leave those
students behind.”
Other goals look a bit further into the future. For example, one is for at least 55% of Clarksville High School graduates to earn an Associate’s Degree by 2024, and for at least half to graduate with an industry-based certification by the same year.
The goals also establish where board members want progress to be each year leading up to 2024. For instance, they want 30% of students to earn an Associate’s Degree by the 2021-22 school year.
“Those are part of the College, Career and Military Readiness program,” Ward said after the meeting. “I love that program. It makes sure schools pay attention to every single student. It’s a system to make sure that students who might not be at the top of the class academically still can succeed and have opportunities after graduating.”
The board also set a goal for all Clarksville students to be equal to, or exceeding, Region 8 averages for math and reading.
The board will likely schedule a special meeting in the coming weeks to discuss how to meet these goals, Ward said.
