Inmates at Lamar County Jail will receive healthcare from a new source in the coming year, after the Lamar County Commissioners’ Court on Tuesday approved a contract with Southern Health Partners, Inc.
This is the first year the county has partnered with the company, County Judge Brandon Bell said. Previously the county had contracted individually with a doctor and nurse to provide healthcare.
One of the benefits of the agreement with Southern Health Partners will be improved efficiency, Bell said.
Medical staff will be on hand at the jail seven days a week, nine hours per day to provide medical, basic dental and basic mental health services, and services will be overseen by a registered nurse. The company will also provide med pass services, Bell said, which involves passing out inmates’ prescribed medicines twice a day.
“I can’t remember the exact number, but they work in about 20 jails around throughout the state,” Bell said. “They have a good track record when it comes to this, so we feel good about it, and that’s why we decided to go with them.”
The contract will also prove to be cost efficient for Lamar County, Bell said. The county will pay Southern Health Partners $186,720 for one year of service and a flat amount for the inmates’ medicine, rather than paying for all prescriptions. Bell added that the flat rate only extends to a certain amount, however.
“It’s a much more cost efficient way to pay for the medicine, and I think it’ll save a significant amount of money,” Bell said.
The doctor who previously provided medical care at the jail, Kyle Jones, also recommended the county switch to Southern Health Partners.
“I don’t want to put words in his mouth, but Dr. Jones recommended it because of the increased efficiency and all that they’ll be able to offer, and the nurse is preparing to retire,” Bell said. “This is a good step forward for the jail and will help us continue to provide great care over there.”
