As digital-savvy property owners turn to online brokers like Airbnb to offer travelers a place to stay, they are finding a surprisingly steady business. But such services could be costing states, counties and cities millions in uncollected hotel occupancy taxes, a new study found.
Taxing authorities across the country have voluntarily entered agreements with Airbnb that create “wide-ranging special rules benefitting Airbnb and its lodging operators,” states the American Hotel and Lodging Association study.
And because Airbnb puts the responsibility of collecting and paying local hotel occupancy taxes on its operators, some properties have flown under the radar of cities that charge the tax.
Both create an unfair advantage against hotels and motels that collect and pay all taxes owed, said Paris hotelier Mihir Pankaj, who also serves as secretary-treasurer for Paris Economic Development Corp.
“It’s not right for people to get away with this. And it’s not fair for the city in the long run,” he said. “Ultimately, taxes are for the improvement of the city. I would throw that ball back to the Airbnb and say, ‘what are you doing to improve our city?’”
Whether hotels are independently or parent-company owned, they must comply with state and local ordinances, including taxing ordinances, or they risk their ability to operate, Pankaj said. And though Airbnb contracts with operators to use their private property, those operators should be held to the same standards, he said.
“It should be the same for Airbnbs. It should be in a law or an ordinance or something, set in stone,” Pankaj said.
The tax
State hotel occupancy tax provides general revenue and tourism and marketing funds, while on the local level provides funds that support sports and community venues, according to the Texas Comptroller’s Office. The state’s hotel occupancy tax, at 6%, in 2015 generated $526 million.
The Texas Legislature in 1997 offered the ability to collect hotel occupancy tax as a revenue option for cities, counties or partnerships between the two, and its collection is required for “hotels and motels, bed and breakfasts, condominiums, apartments and houses,” adding “local hotel taxes apply to sleeping rooms costing $2 or more each day.”
Paris has for years collected the tax, and voters in May approved a 2-cent increase to support a $1.5 million renovation of the Love Civic Center, putting the total hotel occupancy tax on lodging in city limits at 15%. The City of Paris collects hotel occupancy taxes on four Airbnbs inside city limits, finance director Gene Anderson said.
Airbnb collects only the state’s tax on behalf of operators as part of a guest’s reservation. The company warns hosts “are responsible for assessing all other tax obligations, including state and city jurisdictions.”
Bonham and Fannin County officials were surprised to learn of five Airbnbs operating in their jurisdiction. While Airbnb charges the state’s 6% tax on a guest’s reservation in Bonham, hotels operating there charge 13% to include the city’s 7% local occupancy tax. City officials said they would look into collecting the local tax from Airbnb properties.
In Red River County, Clarksville officials said the city collects its tax from a bed and breakfast in town that offers rooms through Airbnb, but it cannot on a nearby property also on the website because it’s outside city limits. There are no local hotel occupancy taxes to collect on Airbnbs in Cooper as city officials said an ordinance authorizing the tax is not in place.
A steady business
Diane Stegall, an Airbnb operator in Cooper, has two places she rents out, and she said she would like to add a third.
“I get a lot of business, surprisingly,” she said. “I get a lot of long-term renters and a lot of guests who come to enjoy the nature.”
Stegall said she has about four to six reservations a month. She said she’s never had issues as a property owner; she estimates she’s only had to contact the company twice in four years for customer service problems.
“They’ve been absolutely awesome to work with,” she said. “And I meet all sorts of people. It’s more about helping people along in their journeys than making money.”
Kameron Dollgener, an Airbnb property owner in Bonham, said she also stays booked regularly and business is better than she expected.
“I have about three renters a month. I actually had to raise the price, it’s been so popular,” she said. “There’s only one decent hotel option here in town and it’s pretty expensive, so I think it’s a good option for people staying the night.”
Tax losses of $3.48 billion
The seeds of Airbnb were planted in 2008 when founders Brian Chesky and Joe Gebbia made money renting an air mattress in their living room to San Francisco visitors. Realizing others could replicate their success, they soon offered a website to connect property owners and travellers.
By November 2018, the company reported it had “substantially more” than $1 billion in revenue for the third quarter, its strongest quarter yet, Reuters reported. Meanwhile, after adjusting for different tax systems among the states, the “median state” revenue loss from Airbnb’s voluntary tax agreements was $32.45 million that same year, according to study author Dan R. Bucks, a former executive director of the Multistate Tax Commission who led the Montana Department. That amounts to a total national loss of $3.48 billion during the 2013-18 period, he wrote.
Although Airbnb has repeatedly said it’s “generating tens of millions of new tax dollars for governments all over the world,” it has taken local governments to court to block efforts for the company, not its operators, to take responsibility for taxes owed.
“In the past five months alone, the company has spent more than half a million dollars to overturn regulations in San Diego and has sued Boston, Miami, and Palm Beach County over local ordinances that require Airbnb to collect taxes or remove illegal listings,” a March 20 Wired article states.
Ultimately, hosts are on their own to make sure they are in compliance with local tax laws. For hosts like Stegall in Cooper, where there is no additional local tax, that’s not much of a problem. But hosts like Dollgener in Bonham could end up asking their customers to pay that little bit extra Airbnb has refused to collect for them.
