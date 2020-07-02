Lamar County commissioners agreed to set base salaries for incoming county employees at their Monday meeting.
“One thing to point out is this will not change the salaries of any current employees, either up or down. This only affects the hiring of new people replacing those who have left. The plan at last year’s budget was that we started trying to get the unequal positions closer to an equal range, and this is another step in that direction. This is going to re-implement a base salary so that if people who are in the higher paid slots do leave the county, we don’t continue to perpetuate those gaps between positions,” said Kayla Hall, Lamar County auditor.
This was to create an equal playing field for elected officials to hire employees at similar base salaries.
“In our last budget, we gave everybody a base raise, I think it was $1,000, but we picked out certain employees that would get $2,000. The purpose is because we had people that maybe were here for 15 to 20 years, like an assistant deputy chief, and then somebody in the same position, who was only here for three years, might be making $5,000 more than that person. So, what we were trying to do is take a step towards equal in and out. Now, at some point we may need to look at what longevity is and take a look at that. But, I think what we are trying to do is have the same pay for the same position if it’s the same amount of time,” County Judge Brandon Bell said.
County Clerk Ruth Sisson has been pushing for this change for about two years and was worried about how this would affect one of her chief deputies who has been working with the county for over 20 years and who is paid less than newer employees.
“If you are going to put this base, it should be at the base of whoever the highest person is,” Sisson said.
The policy does not affect employees currently working for the county. At the next commissioners meeting, there will be further discussion on the base pay schedule
The commissioners also received two bids for unleaded gasoline and agreed to purchase more cleaning supplies for the courthouse.
