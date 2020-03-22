Due to the recent stock market crashes, there is fear and uncertainty over the future of investments such as 401k plans. However, Edward Jones, a financial advisor firm, says not to panic. The market is going to be volatile, but very few steps are needed to ensure a happy retirement.
“The market selloff may feel unsettling, but it appears to be driven as much, or more, by fear and panic than by economic or financial reality,” the company said in a press release.
Although the stock market looks bleak, there are safety nets in place to prevent investors from losing money during a recession, the company said.
“The steep drops we’ve already seen indicate that the financial markets have ‘priced in’ the likelihood of a short-term recession, which may mean that the worst of the stock market pain has already been endured, though, of course, there are no guarantees,” the press release said.
One suggestion to help investors ward off a potential loss in profits is to take a second and remember why they are investing.
“Given the market decline, you may be tempted to change your investment strategy. But keep in mind that your financial goals, such as a comfortable retirement, are longer-term than the shelf life of the coronavirus,” the statement said.
Another suggestion is to re-evaluate the amount of risk an investor is willing to take.
“The recent volatility provides a good test of your ability to weather short-term swings in your portfolio. If you’re having a hard time coping with these losses, your portfolio may be positioned too aggressively for your risk tolerance. If so, you might want to adjust your portfolio mix to include more fixed-income securities, which can help provide more ‘downside’ protection. However, this would also affect your long-term growth potential,” the company said.
Following the adage “buy low, sell high,” the last suggestion the company made is to look for the best opportunities to buy more stocks.
“Stocks are now at their most compelling values in more than a decade — in other words, there are plenty of compelling investments out there. You can find many high-quality investments at very good prices, so you may want to consider taking advantage of the opportunity,” the company said.
Edward Jones’ said the silver lining is that there is hope at the end of this recession.
“It seems likely that the investment world will finally calm down only when the health situation shows signs of containment — and this will inevitably happen, despite the grim reports we are seeing these days,” the company said.
