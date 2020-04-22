Paris, TX (75460)

Today

Thunderstorms, some strong early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low 56F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some strong early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low 56F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.