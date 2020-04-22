Has the coronavirus-related shutdown saved Paris ISD money? That’s a difficult question to answer at the moment, district finance manager Tish Holleman told trustees.
The query came up during the district’s Monday meeting as Holleman discussed with trustees projects the school district could complete now that students won’t be returning to campuses for the remainder of the school year. That was a decision announced by Gov. Greg Abbott last week as part of his plan to reopen other parts of the state’s economy.
“I can probably come up with some sort of estimate, and I will when we get nearer to where we think the end will be,” Holleman said in response to Trustee Jenny Wilson’s question about shutdown-related savings. “The problem is it’s going to be skewed by so many things. The normal gas is going down, yes, but we’re doing this weird meal delivery every day, so we’re using gas that we wouldn’t have used but we’re not using gas as we planned to.”
As for food delivery, Holleman reported the district’s Nutrition Services Office said it served nearly 18,000 meals, including breakfast and lunch, to children between March 17 and March 31. There’s usually a spike in Monday meal delivery as Monday is an at-home education paper packet pick-up day. On Monday, the district served 2,000 meals.
The district is largely reimbursed for those meals through the U.S. Department of Agriculture, but the district has been on the hook for some meal funding. Huhtamaki lent a helping hand by donating $500 to the food program. Trustees on Monday approved a budget amendment to put $15,000 toward unreimbursed food costs.
In regards to other spending, Holleman said light bills might be down, but projects requiring greater use of other utilities may eat into those savings.
The district’s finance office should be able to offer a period-to-period comparison for the months that schools have been closed, and that may be the best snapshot of what savings there have been, Superintendent Paul Jones said. He said looking at weekly expenditures, he’s seen the district is spending significantly less than it usually would at this time.
“We’re spending money but on different sorts of things. Some of it we’ll be able to sort out,” Holleman said.
That discussion followed a brief presentation by Holleman on projects the district wants to get a jump start on, including the purchase of classroom furniture, which is part of the district’s five-year plan. Holleman said an order would likely be placed sometime this week for furniture delivery in June. That would allow the district time to get it in place before students are welcomed back for the next school year.
Scraping together left-over budgeted funds and using money that was “pidgeon-holed” in budgets for spring projects, the district is ready to tackle three other projects including Aikin Elementary restrooms, ceiling tiles and wall tiles.
“These are not the other three that we’re working on. Those are just the three that hit the magic number in CH Local. We’re also doing some restrooms at Justiss; we’re putting a roof on the field house at Travis,” Holleman said.
Jones commended Holleman for her use of local businesses for district purchases and projects, saying the district has put about $400,000 back into the local economy. That includes two car purchases from local dealerships and using local contractors for construction.
“Tish was able to come up with that money and start spending that to help the economy,” he said.
Trustees unanimously approved the spending for the projects Holleman discussed.
