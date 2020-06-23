The Texas Department of Transportation is working on summer projects, including shoring up the land around bridges over roadways that had fallen away, according to Tim McAlavy, the Paris TxDOT information officer.
“Our inspectors and special repair crews have examined both slope failures near the intersection of Loop 286 and US 271,” McAlavy said. “At this time neither presents a danger to the public or compromises the integrity of the structures nearby. If that were the case, TxDOT would close them for public use.”
The department is examining ways to fix the slopes, which have fallen down due to the recent rains, he said.
“Our crews have temporarily repaired the slopes at both sites, but more work will be done on both slopes in the coming months,” McAlavy said. “We have reinforced the soil where the slope failures occurred and placed new soil on the slopes. At the site near the Northeast Texas Trail, our crews repaired the concrete slab and will also pour new/additional rip-rap underneath to finish the repair. If the weather cooperates, we hope to have that work done by the end of June or early July.”
Rip-rap is rock or concrete reinforcement, he added.
“We are evaluating methods to prevent another slide/slope failure at the other site,” McAlavy said. “But it, too, will receive a more permanent repair in the near future.”
In a study done last year, TxDOT has found new ways to prevent slope failure. The researchers developed a unique system to track slopes, pavement, soil, underground pipelines, retaining walls and other structures to create an online management system that helps TxDOT make repairs and keep tabs on slopes prone to failing.
