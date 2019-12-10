Improper posts on North Lamar ISD social media sites — Facebook, Twitter and Instagram — will be removed immediately as a result of action district trustees took at Monday’s meeting.
Trustees gave unanimous approval to social media guidelines that give district personnel the right “to monitor all activity and posts” on its social media sites as well as the authority to “remove or block content that violates our social media guidelines.”
Posts violating the social media policy will be removed and individuals who post such content will be removed from the page, according to the policy.
Improper activity is defined as personal attacks on students and staff as well as comments deemed “offensive to any member of the school community.” Profanity, racial slurs and intentionally false or inaccurate information will not be allowed.
“By following, viewing or interacting with our pages in any way, you are implicitly agreeing to abide by these guidelines in order to ensure that the North Lamar ISD’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages are a safe, non-offensive environment for all members of our community,” the new policy states.
In presenting the policy to the board, administrative assistant and webmaster Launa Doyal explained she monitors and posts information to the three sites throughout the day.
“I would like to be able to keep everything positive and be able to take off negative posts, and if need be, delete people who are constantly being negative,” Doyal said. “In order to do that, we need to post these guidelines.”
With little discussion, trustees Sheila Daughtrey, Stephen Holmes, Joel Sanders and Elisha Preston voted to approve the guidelines. Trustees Bo Exum and Kristi Trammell were absent from the brief 6 p.m. meeting in the administration building.
In other business, assistant superintendent Leslie Watson presented an attendance and enrollment report showing enrollment at 2,418 students with total average daily attendance at 2305.04, or 96.65%.
“As long as our ADA average stays above what we budgeted we are good,” Watson said. “We are still right at 60 students above what we budgeted.”
Texas schools receive state funding based on average daily attendance with weights given for groups of students or types of classes that require additional funds.
After meeting in executive session for 20 minutes, trustees voted to employ Jaycie McEwin as a fourth-grade language arts teacher at Bailey Intermediate.
