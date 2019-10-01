Kenna Leddick is a lot of things. She’s a senior at Chisum High School. She’s the vice president of Student Crime Stoppers. She’s an FFA member. She spends a lot of time in art classes and the school’s workshop.
She’s also the first female student at Chisum to win the cutting torch contest at Lamar County Fairground.
“It was pretty nice to experience it, and pretty humbling as well,” she said. “I think I could do just about what any guy could do.”
Leddick competed against 40 other students in five or so rounds of cutting, where contestants light torches and try to get “a clean cut” via oxygen-powered fuel. It was only Leddick’s second competition and she was shaking the whole time. She didn’t believe judges when they told her she won. Competing against all males, she only realized she had made it to the final round when it was just her and one other contestant.
The win felt good, she said.
“It was more like a girl-empowering moment to me,” Leddick said. “I felt like it really helped pave a little bit of the way for girls who wanted to do it, but maybe felt a little intimidated by the guys.”
Leddick first got into cutting while making plans to renovate an old bus into a home for after graduation. She often cuts in the shop at school, and she will be starting some new projects in the future.
Leddick won a brand new torch as a first place prize at the fair, and she will be putting it to good use — as soon as she can get fuel for it. She uses torches at home and works with her dad sometimes on projects, which made the competition easy from a technical standpoint.
“It was really fun, I really enjoyed it,” she said. “I really enjoyed just handling the torch, it’s cool. And, you know, there’s fire coming out of it.”
Cutting is often seen as a male activity, but that shouldn’t stop other girls from giving it a try too, Leddick said.
“I know quite a few girls who would honestly enjoy it; if you like working with your hands and are artsy, you’d enjoy it,” she said. “I enjoy it. I feel like a lot of girls would.”
As for Leddick’s final advice for trying something new or unique?
“I would just say, ‘you do you,’” she said. “Don’t worry about what the other guys or girls think.”
