A law enforcement academy will be provided at Texas A&M University - Commerce.
This comes after a five-year agreement was signed on March 2 between the university and the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office which was signed by Dr. Mark Rudin, the president of A&M-Commerce; Captain Daniel Looney, the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office academy training coordinator; and Louis Lufkin, the A&M-Commerce academy liaison and instructor.
According to a press release from A&M - Commerce, “The Hunt County Sheriff’s Office Law Enforcement Academy is licensed through the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement (TCOLE) to prepare new law enforcement cadets for state licensing exams.”
The reason for this move is to “provide a convenient, centralized training location for aspiring law enforcement officers throughout Northeast Texas,” the release said. The students will also have a chance to obtain a bachelor’s degree from the university while attending the academy.
The academy was originally located at Paris Junior College-Greenville, but will find its new home in Commerce on March 16.
“The academy consists of around 40 mini-classes within the larger program.
Currently, about 20 students are enrolled, but additional students are expected to sign up,” the release said. “The seven-month training program will be held at A&M-Commerce every week on Monday through Thursday evenings from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. and every other Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.”
