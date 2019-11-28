By banding together, members of the Christian Homeschoolers in Paris have found they can offer more than basic courses for their children.
“Our main focus is getting our seventh- through 12th-grade students what they need, but we do have classes all the way down to the nursery age,” said the group’s secretary, Amy Kuebler.
The homeschooling association has 38 member families and serves 102 children in Paris, she said. The group offers courses in two semesters, fall and spring, each about 10 weeks long, Kuebler said. Before each year, the parents gather together and each submits a couple of extra courses they can teach.
“Anyone that homeschools, of course, chooses what curriculum they want,” she said, but each student can take three classes per week, taught on Fridays. “I taught chemistry lab so kids taking chemistry courses can do the lab part.”
The group has offered art classes, speech for high school students and many others, each varying by semester. This past semester, which just ended, for high school students, the group offered a fiction writing course, the chemistry lab, vocabulary for test preparation, watercolors, and cartography. For fourth through six grade students, the association offered quilting and beginning sewing, cooking, a science experiments course and art. For the littles, they offered a Dr. Seuss class.
Kuebler has a 10th-grade student, William, and an eighth-grade student, Caroline, and they love the courses, she said.
“I know my kids enjoy the classes and having the opportunity to learn things,” she said. “I’m not the least bit artistic, but my daughter has gotten to take all these classes and learned a lot of skills that way.”
The group has even formed its own athletic association, the Paris Area Homeschool Athletic Association, offering basketball and volleyball courses for their children.
“Unless you have a really big family, you might not be able to put together a team,” Kuebler said.
The volleyball season just ended, she said. The Warriors are members of the Texas Christian Athletic League, which local private school Trinity Christian Academy also participates in.
“This is our first time to have volleyball,” Kuebler said. “Basketball is in full swing right now.”
The teams aren’t quite grouped like public school sports, but by age group, offering 16 and under teams for boys and girls, 14 and under boys team, and 10 and under teams for boys and girls, she said.
The group also offers a class that is simply taking children to the family fun center each day for an hour.
CHIP member parent Amber Thomas is working to bring a music teacher to the Lamar County area through a program offered by the Oklahoma Home School Bands.
“We’re trying to get a small percussion group here,” she said.
Her two sons recently won honors through the Oklahoma Baptist University’s band program, which is also open to students in the North Texas area, and she said she wants to encourage more music classes. CHIP offers on its website private lessons in some instruments.
The homeschool band association will send a teacher out for music lessons to an area if there are at least 20 families committed to the program, she said.
For the join the band list, contact Amber Thomas at Amberm.thomas@yahoo.com.
For information about the Paris homeschooling group, visit its website at chiptexas.org.
