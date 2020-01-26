Place: The Blind Pig. Time: 7 p.m Friday. Occasion: cold blooded murder.
Well, sort of.
The Blind Pig launched its first Murder Mystery game night this weekend, offering food, drinks and a chance for visitors to test their drama and critical thinking skills. Based on attendance, the first night appeared to be a success, manager Christina Meek said.
The business had been “bouncing this idea around” for a while, Meek said. Planned for Friday and Saturday evenings, the event filled up almost instantly when they posted it to Facebook.
Because of limited space, there were seven teams of six to eight people required. Each team received a packet, and a character was assigned to each person. The teams used clues and acted out skits for three rounds to figure out who the killer was. Only at the end of the night was the killer revealed, Meek said.
If the entire team guessed the correct killer, they received a gift certificate. Team members who were not the killer were put into a drawing for a tumbler made specifically to commemorate the night.
“I’ve been very, very hush-hush, even with my staff, because I didn’t want anything slipping. I want it to be a true surprise,” Meek said, laughing.
The Blind Pig hosts trivia nights and similar events throughout the year, but this was something different Meek wanted to try, she said.
“The goal is bringing something different to Paris. I’ve not really heard about stuff like this here,” she said. “I’ve heard lots of people talk about them in Dallas; we just wanted to offer something different. It’s nice to have some options, adult things.”
The Blind Pig is a bookshop, speakeasy and restaurant combined, located at 129 S.. Main St. in Paris. It welcomes a crowd of both regulars and newcomers.
“Atmosphere is just come sit, relax, enjoy yourself,” Meek said. “Sit up front, drink, eat if you want to. It’s just all about relaxing, having a good time and having options.”
To see more events and to sign up for future Murder Mystery Nights, visit the Blind Pig’s Facebook page.
