Some smiles have been raised downtown with the nearing completion of the Dr Pepper mural on 1st Street SE.
“I’m just happy to be a part of it, as an artist,” artist David Freeman said. “It’s something that’s going to live on.”
The Mount Pleasant resident, who has been a commercial artist for over 10 years, teamed up with Christopher Corbitt, with the Keurig Dr Pepper company, and Paris’ Main Street Director Cheri Bedford to come up with a vintage-feeling design of a cowboy lifting a bottle of Dr Pepper along with the message “Raise a Smile” and the hashtag #DrPepperLovesParis.
“This is custom for Paris,” he said. “The cowboy, it’s kind of a vintage advertising, and added the Eiffel Tower. The big ol’ cowboy hat, it’s all Texas. It works overall.”
“The ‘raise a smile’ comes from the chin up, rebuilding attitude after the fire of 1916,” Bedford said. “We picked the walls and (Corbitt) helped with the idea.”
The mural is almost complete, Freeman said, as he put some of the finishing touches on the painting. He has worked on over 30 different outdoor civic murals, and completed one in Texarkana right before he took up the Paris mural. The painting took a lot longer to put together than initially planned because of weather delays.
“It takes a surface temperature of 40 degrees,” he said, for the paint to dry, and trying to get to paint when the sun is out has limited hours of work. “So, all these things that extended the time a little.”
The initial phase of the painting involved North Lamar High School students in Brandi Peele’s art class.
“They came out two days while they were out of school, and they were able to see what it was like to transfer a design and blocking out the color,” Freeman said. “I was glad we could do that. They were thrilled to death, having that kind of platform.”
He also told the students if they put together their own mural plans, he would offer his time to help them for free.
The mural is part of the city’s overall plans to spruce up downtown, from all the new changes that are happening, including parallel parking and new landscaping. First Street NE is part of that, and the traffic that zooms past is what pushed the city to choose the spot on the side of Paris Community Theatre’s Brown Centre for the mural.
“It’s great to be in on that while it’s happening,” Freeman said.
There’s also a subtle Easter Egg in the painting. While the vintage ad-looking mural includes the very modern hashtag, at the bottom of the mural, in slightly shaded letters, the painting includes the factoid that Robert S. Lazenby, who perfected the Dr Pepper 23 flavors formula, once lived in Paris while he was studying to be a chemist.
“If you’re just driving past, you won’t see it,” Freeman said.
The mural was initially going to have an unveiling in March, but between delayed painting plans and the coronavirus pandemic, those plans have been put on hold. However, everyone can drive past the mural to see the completed work.
