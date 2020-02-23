Paris Fire Department provides many services to not only Paris, but the region, including a fully-staffed dive team that handles everything from rescue to recovery.
The dive team, composed of nine divers and one tender, was called out most recently Monday to recover a stolen vehicle from Lake Coffee Mill, north of Honey Grove. It has handled several vehicle recovery calls recently as a rash of auto thefts spread across the area in previous months.
The team is trained to handle a variety of scenarios, including open water search and rescue and dive rescue. All members have their critical skills certifications, Deputy Fire Chief Randy Crawford said.
The team is available to assist anywhere in the region, and it is equipped with a boat with sonar; a small motor boat; dive gear, including fins, tanks and dry suits; and electric communications.
The team had been cut several years ago due to budget limitations, but was restored through consistent grant funding, Crawford said. Equipping team members and maintaining equipment and certifications can cost “a couple thousand,” he said.
But the department sees it as a good investment.
“It’s important because of our location,” he said. “The closest team I know of is Mount Pleasant, but who knows how long it would take another team to respond.”
For the rescue or recovery calls, time
is precious. Having a local team available makes a significant impact in response time and service quality, Crawford said.
The team also occasionally assists law enforcement with investigations, such as locating submerged weapons. They have an underwater metal detector that has been used several times to find guns thrown into nearby bodies of water, Crawford said.
In the future, Crawford would like to establish a swiftwater team where all members could obtain their swiftwater rescue certification. Six department members received that training last year. This certification would better equip the department to assist in natural disasters and allow them to be deployed on a greater variety of water rescue calls.
Because Paris can be an “island” for emergency resources, the department strives to equip firefighters as thoroughly as possible, Crawford said. And by providing a variety of training, the department’s goal is to provide high quality services and protection for the citizens it serves, interim Fire Chief Thomas McMonigle has said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.