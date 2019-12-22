In June, President Donald Trump introduced the concept of mass deportation with a bombshell tweet.
“Next week, ICE will begin the process of removing the millions of illegal aliens who have illicitly found their way into the United States. They will be removed as fast as they come in,” he said.
An aggressive approach to immigration was the bedrock of the president’s campaign and subsequent term of office. Yet Immigration and Customs Enforcement deported fewer immigrants from the U.S. this year compared to 2018. Arrests also declined, according to data released this month.
ICE deported nearly 86,000 immigrants from the interior of the country through Sept. 30 — almost a 10% drop from fiscal 2018. Arrests also dropped about 10%. The dip is a result of redistribution of resources to the southern border, where migrants arrived this year in numbers not seen in over a decade, Matthew T. Albence, acting head of ICE, recently told reporters.
Immigrants have a big stake in the future of Texas. About half of new Texas residents are migrants, 55% of whom are migrating from other countries; and the state gained nearly nine Hispanic residents for every one white resident in 2018. Hispanics are projected to become the largest population group in Texas by 2022.
According to the 2017 U.S. Census, only 8% of Lamar County is Hispanic or Latino. But what would happen if that percentage started to shrink?
Economy
Hispanics and Latinos make up 12% of the Lamar County workforce, according to Workplace Solutions reports. They make up almost 30% of the finance and insurance industry, followed by 19% of the
manufacturing industry and 18% of the construction industry.
While there are no estimates on documented versus undocumented workers in Lamar County, illegal immigrants compose 8% of the entire Texas labor force, according to a 2016 Pew Center Research Study. The most common industries they work in include construction, agriculture, leisure and hospitality, professional and business services, and manufacturing. For immigrants with higher levels of education, STEM industries have the highest concentrations: science, technology, engineering and mathematics.
The effect of mass deportation on local economy is a profoundly complex topic, said Steve Shwiff, a regional economist at Texas A&M-Commerce. The best place to start is by clarifying legal status, he said.
“You must separate out illegal immigrants from legal immigrants. Nobody’s talking about mass deportation of legal immigrants, but I think somehow or another, emotionally, that all gets caught up in it sometimes. That’s problematic,” he said.
In the 2016 study “Immigration’s Impact on the Texas Economy,” published at the nonpartisan Texas Public Policy Foundation, researchers Ike Brannon and Logan Albright said Texas offers “unique opportunities” for immigrants as compared to the rest of the country.
“In addition to its convenient location as a border state, Texas’ labor market seems to be particularly conducive to immigrant workers,” the researchers noted. “Immigrants are more likely to participate in the labor force in Texas than in other U.S. states, and are more likely to be employed. An immigrant living in Texas is one-third less likely to be unemployed than those living in other states.”
The relationship between immigrants and the Texas economy is also unique due to lack of state income tax, Shwiff said.
“Texas is different from say, California, because we don’t have an income tax,” he said. “So when you look at impacts of illegal immigrants in Texas, if an illegal immigrant buys a loaf of bread or is renting an apartment, they’re paying, indirectly, property tax and sales tax.”
Primary arguments for deportation are that immigrants drive wages down and create unfair competition for domestic workers. The accuracy of the claims depends on a number of factors, Shwiff said.
“The answer would be, yes, if the competition was such that the illegal was truly comparable to the domestic worker seeking the job,” Shwiff said. “Then that’s the case, because the illegal would work for a lower wage. Then the question becomes, ‘do you see it?’ My sense is, when you look at food service, when you look at construction, you look at agriculture, road building — those areas where the illegals tend to concentrate — you’re not having a lot of that direct competition.”
The reason? Lack of language skills, he said.
“If historically the illegals don’t speak English very well — while, yes, they might be competing with an American worker for a job — the legal worker who speaks English has what we call a comparative advantage because they speak English,” he said.
Shwiff called the direct competition argument “weak.” To remove that competition would not drastically affect the job market.
“The argument about direct competition is they bid down wages because of supply. There may be some argument for that. That may be the case,” he said. “I think it’s a weak argument, and I don’t think it’s occurring to the extent that anti-immigration people say.
“It doesn’t mean that in some part of the United States, you can’t find a worker who ‘oh, I lost my job because this Hispanic guy would work for less.’ Probably. But that’s a single event, not a trend.”
Regardless of all factors, economic issues are a deeply partisan and often emotional topic, Shwiff said.
“It’s awfully emotional, depending on the partisan (position),” he said. “There are several aspects to this wage thing, and my personal opinion is that much of it is way overblown.”
Education
Mass removal of Hispanic and Latino families would also influence funding for local school districts.
Demographics vary across county districts, but white students remain the majority. At Paris ISD, 23% of students are Hispanic. At Chisum, it’s 8%; at Prairiland, 9%; and at North Lamar, 11%.
Removal of these children would certainly influence school funding at his district, Chisum Superintendent Tommy Chalaire said — but not as heavily as other districts across the state, he pointed out. In some districts, Hispanic or Latino students make up more than 50% of the student body.
“If you remove kids, that’s bodies in seats. That affects enrollment,” he said. “That would affect our funding, but not exponentially.”
Paris ISD is one of the most diverse districts in the county, something Assistant Superintendent Althea Dixon views as a strength.
“Our Hispanic population is definitely increasing,” she said in an email. “For this year at Snapshot — our date to submit numbers to (Texas Education Agency) — we had 927 Hispanic students. Seven years ago, we had 620 students at this time. That is an increase of 307 students district-wide in just seven years.”
The school has a full-time bilingual English as a Second Language coordinator who coordinates services for students and parents. The district translates its forms, newsletters and website information into Spanish. It also has a dual language K-4 program at Justiss Elementary where students are instructed in both English and Spanish.
“(The coordinator’s) relationship with our Hispanic families helps build a strong partnership between school and community,” Dixon said.
She also said a drop of enrollment would affect funding for Paris.
“It goes without saying that if we lost any students due to a policy change by the federal government, it would affect our district’s funding,” she said in her email. “The impact would be determined by how many were lost.”
State funding relies heavily on enrollment numbers. Previous legislation guaranteed each district a certain amount of funding per student, known as basic allotment. After a major school finance law, House Bill 3, revamped the entire funding system this year, basic allotment increased from $5,140 to $6,160.
There have been bumps along the road to reform, however. The new law gives more money to the fast-growth districts based on their percentage growth, not explicit student numbers. Because funding is based on percentages, tiny rural districts that grow by only a handful of students could qualify for big bucks — while sprawling suburban districts adding hundreds of students would not.
Crime
Argument for mass deportation also alleges that immigration drives up local crime rates. Increases in gang-related violence and drug smuggling are often cited as concerns.
A 2016 analysis by Michelangelo Landgrave and Alex Nowrasteh at the libertarian Cato Institute found that legal and undocumented immigrants were less likely to be incarcerated than native-born Americans. Specifically, illegal immigrants were 47% less likely to be incarcerated than natives, while legal immigrants were 78% less likely.
Of the 1,082 arrests made across Lamar County in 2018 by the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office in 2018, only three were Hispanic or Latinos. The legal status of those individuals was not noted in the 2018 racial profiling report.
Paris Police Chief Bob Hundley said the Paris Police Department does not have “statistical evidence that would prove or disprove” whether illegal immigrants influence crime rate.
“We do not track whether or not an individual charged with a crime is an illegal immigrant or not,” he said in an email. “At the time of booking, if the person is thought to be in the country illegally, we would contact (Department of Homeland Security) for further inquiry.”
Another June 2019 study from the University of California-Davis examined the effectiveness of mass deportation. In localities that rolled out Secure Communities — a program that identified jailed immigrants eligible for deportation — fingerprints of every inmate were checked against immigration and criminal databases. This allowed ICE to locate and take violators into custody. From 2008 until 2014, Secure Communities facilitated more than 450,000 deportations. Yet the study found that even in localities with large undocumented populations, crime rates did not fall.
The cause? Just under half of those deported had either no convictions or a minor conviction, making it unlikely that their removal would have a significant impact on crime rates, the study argued. Sixteen percent of deportees had no criminal convictions whatsoever. Eleven percent had DUI as their most serious offense. Eight percent had immigration violations on their record, while 5% were convicted of a traffic offense and another 5% were convicted of marijuana possession.
The study also found Secure Communities did not improve crime solving effectiveness. This was measured by departments’ clearance rates, comparing the number of crimes cleared when arrests were made to the total number of reported crimes.
These studies do not discount existing violence, however. Gangs such as 18th Street and MS-13 were exported to Central America through deportations after they originated in Los Angeles in the 1960s and 1980s. These gangs, known for their brutality and violence, have expanded in all three Northern Triangle countries through recruitment, according to the Congressional Research Service.
Customs and Border Patrol reports for the 2019 fiscal year also indicated jumps in drug and weapons seizures at the border. CBP seized about 83,000 pounds of methamphetamine in 2019, compared with 68,000 pounds in fiscal 2018; 101,000 pounds of cocaine, compared with just under 60,000 in 2018; and 2,800 pounds of fentanyl, compared with 2,200 pounds the prior year. CBP also picked up 1,700 inbound weapons — more than 300% increase from fiscal 2018 — and 1,200 gang members, up 20% from last year.
“There is evidence provided by federal law enforcement authorities regarding criminal activity and/or gang activity associated with gangs from Central America and Mexico,” Hundley said in his email. “There is no doubt that criminal gangs operate along the border and into Texas frequently. So, from that information, I suppose you could say that immigration can impact local crime statistics.”
Stronger borders, uncertain futures
Immigration legislation continues to focus primarily on border security. The Democratic-controlled House voted Tuesday to pass a $1.4 trillion government spending package, doling out $1.4 billion for new border barriers — equal to last year’s appropriation — while preserving the president’s executive budget use of several times that amount.
But domestic concerns over immigration endure, as some immigrants navigate a future “sin documentos.” Others have mixed-status families, or face cases in an ever-burdened court system. Companies across the country, in the meantime, are also under scrutiny and heavy penalties for hiring undocumented workers, from Mississippi to northern Texas.
Mass deportation would have lasting effects on education, crime and the overall economy across Lamar County. The extent of those impacts is a subject of debate — as is the future of hundreds of immigrants across the state of Texas.
