Parts of Northeast Texas will soon see greater internet connectivity thanks to federal subsidies.
The Federal Commun-ications Commission last month authorized $77 million for its rural broadband initiative, of which Lamar County will receive $1.1 million. This month, the commission authorized another $307.3 million through two different programs to help rural areas have greater digital access.
Of that, Northeast Texas will see $14.8 million in upgrades. The first program is the Connect America Fund, which will give $6.2 million for Delta County, $425,480 for Fannin County and $1.1 million for Lamar.
The second is the Alternative Connect America Cost Model, which gives $2.99 million for Hopkins County, $1.2 million for Hunt County and $4 million for Sherman County.
For both programs, the bidding company will upgrade certain areas of the counties to 25 megabits per second, a speed achievable in Paris, but not widely available outside the city.
In June, WiFires owner Mossie Kines said roughly 80% of Lamar County resident in unincorporated areas lack access to home internet service. WiFires has been working to extend its network to underserved areas of the area.
Now with the FCC funding, AMG Technology, based in Weatherford, does business as NextLink and has been contracted for the Connect America Fund.
For the second program, Gumby Telephone Cooperative, doing business as InTouch, will upgrade areas of Hopkins and Hunt counties. XIT Rural Telephone Cooperative will do the same for parts of Sherman County.
“High-speed Internet provides access to opportunity in the 21st century, and the FCC’s top priority is closing the digital divide so that all Americans can fully participate in our connected society,” FCC Chairman Ajit Pai said. “Today’s authorization of funding is the largest yet from the auction, nearly the double the amount authorized in the first two rounds nationwide, and serving over twice as many rural homes and businesses. I am pleased that the Commission is moving quickly to authorize these funds to close the digital divide in rural Texas and other states.”
NexLink CEO Bill Baker said the funding will cover specific census blocks, in an interview last month, adding NextLink plans on expanding to cover all of Lamar County and into East Texas. The company will be setting up a regional office in Sulphur Springs.
“We’re breaking ground in August,” Baker said. “Our intent is to move as quickly as possible and be finished by the end of 2019.”
Part of what makes internet coverage in rural areas slower, he said, is the lack of telecommunications towers, and the company plans to put up several to cover Lamar County.
