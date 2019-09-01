Lamar Electric Cooperative has announced Kristen Bollman as its new director of communications.
Bollman, a native of the Paris community, brings 15 years of experience to the company as a professional in communications, public relations, development and marketing.
Bollman holds a bachelor’s degree in communications and business from Abilene Christian University. She has been involved in the community as a Lamar County chamber ambassador, Rotary board member and has been a part of the Lamar County Homeless Coalition.
Bollman will be replacing Katie Morris, who is moving back to her hometown of Wills Point.
As the director of communications, Bollman will be responsible for managing and directing the organization’s internal and external communications including social media, website management and member communications.
“We work very hard to provide reliable electric service and the members like to know how this is done,” said Lamar Electric general manager Jerry Williams. “We are proud to have Kristen Bollman on staff and looking forward to her sharing the work of Lamar Electric in the communities we serve.”
Bollman will supervise public relations and media relations for the organization.
“I am excited to connect with the rural communities and the members in our service area,” she said.
Lamar Electric Cooperative is a nonprofit electric cooperative, serving the rural areas of Lamar, Red River and Delta counties.
