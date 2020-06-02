After 25 years of service in the U.S. Navy and five deployments, Floyd McLendon is ready for a new challenge. He’s in the running to become a Republican congressman for Texas’ fourth district.
Following the resignation of former incumbent John Ratcliffe, there are now five candidates including McLendon in pursuit of the position for the district, which covers Dallas, Paris and most of Northeast Texas.
This isn’t McLendon’s first political rodeo. He’s worked on Capitol Hill as a legislative fellow for a Republican congressman from North Carolina and then as the executive vice president for the Texas attorney general. He said that experience helped him learn what it means to be a political leader.
“Not only does the seat need to be filled, but someone needs to be able to hit the ground running — and I believe that I am the one who can hit the ground running,” McLendon said.
McLendon is a staunch Republican who intends to fight for less government and lower taxes, stands with the NRA and is strongly pro-life. He said his fundamental priorities are God, the Constitution and conservative principles. He also wants to advocate for agricultural and manufacturing communities in northeast Texas and work to secure the southern border.
“I’ll work together and build legislation with others and bend and compromise, but when it comes to God, Constitution and conservative principles, that’s where I draw the line.”
McLendon spent 15 of his 25 years of service as a Navy SEAL, one of the most elite positions in the U.S. Navy. He said his time as a SEAL taught him the principles of leadership, teamwork and communication, which he plans to carry forward should he be elected. When he was deployed, he said he learned how to think on his feet and how to work with locals to create the best outcomes for them.
“(As Navy SEALs), we will deploy to a location and we will build relationships with the indigenous people there…” McLendon said. “We will teach them how to defend their country and we will look at and see what their issues are and then we will help them make their city and country stronger. So this specifically applies to being a congressman because you have to build relationships with the people in your district. You have to be willing to listen to them and take their problems and work together to find solutions. So it’s almost like a natural fit.”
A primary runoff election is scheduled for July 14, and congressional representatives will be on the general election ballot on Nov. 3.
More information about McLendon and his platform can be found at mclendonforcongress.com.
