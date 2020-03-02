DETROIT — Small, but mighty. That’s how Detroit Eagles Educational Foundation President Ginny Minter summed up the school district and its support Saturday during a fundraising banquet at the high school.
The evening was marked by games, live and silent auctions, a side-splitting performance of “The Dukes of Hazzard,” and fellowship among friends and family as they came together to raise thousands of dollars in support of Detroit seniors. The total raised was not available by press time.
The foundation raises funds throughout the year to provide graduating seniors $1,000 scholarships.
Detroit ISD seniors need only ask for the scholarship to get it, Minter said.
“We started off at $500 scholarships, and then as we earned more we went to $750 and now we’re up to $1,000. And they don’t even have to go to college or university. They can go to a junior college. They can go to a trade school. Anything to further their education,” she said, adding funds are paid directly to the scholarship recipient’s school of choice.
There’s 41 seniors in this year’s class, Minter said, and about 25 of them were on hand to help serve the meal catered by Crawford’s Hole in the Wall.
Attendees were treated to grilled or fried chicken, green beans, mashed potatoes and gravy and a biscuit. Dessert included bread pudding or a brownie.
The foundation offered attendees door prizes, games and chances to win prizes throughout the night.
Among the prizes were XFL tickets, local business gift cards and a cooler. Silent auction items include gift baskets, locally made signs, power tools and signed memorabilia including a varsity boys baseball bat, a baseball and a basketball.
The live auction earned more than $2,200 for items including a set of four tires, a handmade knotted blanket displaying Detroit ISD’s name, a plank from the old gym floor, a vanity and chair and four tickets to a Texas Rangers game. The hot item of the night was a quilt made from T-shirts commemorating successful sports seasons. It went for $550.
“Our community really supports us. We have a good community here; they go all out for the kids,” she said.
The Detroit Eagles Educational Foundation raises funds for the scholarships throughout the year through various ways, which have included bake sales, team roping, softball tournaments and even a wrestling event.
“We had the Von Erichs. The whole gym was set up as their arena. It was awesome,” Minter said.
The banquet’s entertainment was a skit of “The Dukes of Hazzard,” which kept the audience in stitches — especially when Doug Miller came on stage as Daisy Duke. Matthew Marquez and Dusty Brown, as Bo and Luke Duke, were tasked with tracking down some silver thieves after Boss Hogg, played by Bobby Bryan, fired Daisy for the theft. The evening was capped off with a duet by Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers, played by Kenny Snodgras and Jerrald Eldridge, respectively, and a song by Loretta Lynn, played by Jayce Wear.
To learn more about the foundation, visit detroiteagles.net/37037_2.
