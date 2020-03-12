The key message shared during the Hugo Pregnancy Care Center’s banquet and fundraiser March 10 at First Assembly of God Church on Highway 271 was that babies are not a mistake nor a burden but a miracle from God.
The event was attended by a crowd of about 250 people — a number less than anticipated. Several people were reported to be absent due to illness. Those who opted to attend the banquet were treated to the musical talents of a group known as “Grandpa’s Neighbors,” a hearty meal and inspirational messages from Bro. Mike Bryant of Emmanuel Baptist Church and his wife, Oleta, founder of the care center.
The keynote speaker was Lyn Smith, an internationally renowned speaker, author, teacher and director of the Hope Pregnancy Center in Edmond.
Smith holds a master’s degree in biblical studies, teaches a young adult class at her church and “speaks passionately about life issues in Oklahoma.”
During her address, Smith shared a story about her daughter’s desire to own a French bulldog — a breed known for being expensive and hard to find — and how her unlikely dream eventually became a reality. After much searching, the young woman found a pup and rescued it from a dire situation and from a breeder who did not think the dog was worth saving based on an imperfection.
Today, the Smith family, including Titus, the much-loved and pampered French bulldog, enjoy a splendid life together.
Smith later tied that experience to her main theme — all babies are worth saving no matter the situation because they are God’s children.
She went on to say while abortions have declined in most states, they “keep going up” in Oklahoma.
Citing 2018 statistics, Smith said there were 5,014 abortions in Oklahoma. That is approximately the same number of people residing in Hugo.
“That would wipe out your whole town,” Smith said. “Your schools would be empty.”
Oleta Bryant, who founded the Hugo Pregancy Care Center in 2005, urged those present at the banquet to take a stand for life and against abortion.
She said help could be provided through donations, volunteerism and prayers.
“We need a lot of people praying because these babies are worth it,” Bryant said.
“We will stop abortion with God’s help.”
