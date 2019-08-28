CLARKSVILLE — A penny increase in Red River County’s property tax could improve deputy pay in the Red River County Sheriff’s Office.
The county’s Commissioners’ Court voted 3-2 to amend the proposed Fiscal Year 2019-20 budget and tax rate to account for the 1-cent tax hike, which will be used in part to fund an incentive for sheriff’s office employees to continue their training and education.
Before the tax rate is officially approved, the commissioners will hold two public hearings, one on Thursday and one on Sept. 11, at 8:30 a.m. at the Red River County Clerk’s Office, 200 N. Walnut St.
“The way it works is, there are three additional levels of certification they can earn through extra training,” County Judge L.D. Williamson said. “At the highest level, they could make up to $1,000 (more).
“We have deputies who are putting in the time and effort to continue their education — they have to study, take tests and work to pass these courses — and they aren’t seeing any added incentive for doing that.”
Williamson said a noncompetitive salary has caused problems for the department, which struggles to retain deputies. Red River County’s pay is less than that of surrounding counties Lamar and Fannin, he said, and falls even further behind the pay of larger counties such as Dallas County.
“We even pay less than (Clarksville),” Williamson said. “We essentially serve as a training ground. We hire new deputies with virtually no experience, they get training here and then they go somewhere where they can make more money. It’s definitely a problem for us.”
The problem is apparent at the county jail, Williamson said. State law requires one jailer per 48 inmates. If the jail reaches 49 inmates, two jailers are required.Three jailers are required if there are more than 96 inmates, and so on.
“When we go a bit above the 48, we can bring in another deputy for a bit, but if it gets to be too much, we’d have to ship our inmates elsewhere, and that would most likely bankrupt the county,” the judge said. “You have to pay per day for each inmate, plus we’d still have to cover all the additional related costs, the travel and everything else.”
Williamson said the county sent inmates to Franklin County last year due to construction at the jail, adding that cost was covered by insurance.
Commissioner amendments increased the tax rate from the initially-proposed 0.64508% to 0.65508%, which Williamson said would generate an additional $50,000. Of that, $15,000 will go toward the certificate pay, he said, and the rest will be put into a fund to be used as needed.
The decision did not come without disagreements, however. Commissioners Donnie Gentry and David Hutson voted against the proposal, and Williamson was required to cast a vote to break the tie.
Hutson said he voted against the proposal because he didn’t want to increase the tax rate.
“Our tax rate is already double what Lamar County’s is,” Hutson said. “We can’t keep raising it. It’s hard enough to bring new business into the county, and when businesses are looking to move somewhere, one of the first things they look at is the tax rate.”
While not quite double, Lamar County’s tax rate is 0.3940%, much lower than Red River County’s initial proposal of 0.64508%.
Sheriff Jimmy Caldwell declined to comment, and Chief Deputy Mike Pace could not be reached for comment by press time.
